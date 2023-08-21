Quantamental Technologies LLC's Q2 2023 13F Filing Analysis

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Quantamental Technologies LLC, a renowned investment firm, recently filed its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. The firm is known for its unique investment philosophy that combines quantitative analysis with fundamental investing, hence the name 'Quantamental'. This approach allows the firm to leverage the strengths of both strategies, providing a comprehensive view of the market and individual stocks.

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 contained 456 stocks with a total value of $240 million. The top holdings were Honeywell International Inc. (HON) with 0.95%, Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) with 0.94%, and General Motors Company (GM) with 0.88%.

1691170812184231936.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The firm's top three trades of the quarter were Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK), IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV), and Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out of their 6,384-share investment in Rockwell Automation Inc. The shares were previously weighted at 1.01% in the portfolio and traded for an average price of $288.82 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, ROK's price was $298.835 with a market cap of $34.32 billion. The stock has returned 17.75% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. In terms of valuation, ROK has a price-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-book ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.14, and a price-sales ratio of 4.02.

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

The firm also sold out of their 9,060-share investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The shares were previously weighted at 0.97% in the portfolio and traded for an average price of $200.75 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, IQV's price was $220.015 with a market cap of $40.29 billion. The stock has returned -10.59% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. In terms of valuation, IQV has a price-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-book ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.41, and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

Kellogg Co (NYSE:K)

Lastly, Quantamental Technologies LLC sold out of their 25,432-share investment in Kellogg Co. The shares were previously weighted at 0.92% in the portfolio and traded for an average price of $67.9 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, K's price was $63.76 with a market cap of $21.83 billion. The stock has returned -12.74% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. In terms of valuation, K has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 5.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.84, and a price-sales ratio of 1.40.

In conclusion, Quantamental Technologies LLC's Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic shift in their portfolio, with the firm exiting positions in Rockwell Automation, IQVIA Holdings, and Kellogg Co. These decisions reflect the firm's quantamental approach, which combines quantitative analysis with fundamental investing to make informed investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.