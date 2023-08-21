Glenn Greenberg's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Top Trades and Portfolio Overview

Author's Avatar
45 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investment guru

Glenn Greenberg recently disclosed his firm's portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Greenberg, known for his concentrated investment strategy and long-term focus, has built a reputation for identifying undervalued stocks with strong growth potential. His firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 32 stocks with a total value of $3.78 billion.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in Greenberg's portfolio were Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) with 15.98%, Elevance Health Inc. (

ELV, Financial) with 15.51%, and Primerica Inc. (PRI) with 11.20% of the total portfolio. These holdings reflect Greenberg's investment philosophy of focusing on a select few high-quality stocks.

1691174383122382848.png

Top Trades of the Quarter

Greenberg's top three trades for the quarter included significant purchases in Elevance Health Inc., United Rentals Inc., and Lithia Motors Inc.

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE:ELV)

During the quarter, Greenberg acquired an additional 236,504 shares of Elevance Health Inc., bringing the total holding to 1,321,272 shares. This trade had a 2.78% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $461.29 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, ELV's price stood at $471.11 with a market cap of $110.77 billion. Despite a -3.19% return over the past year, the company has a strong financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10 from GuruFocus.

United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI)

Greenberg also increased his stake in United Rentals Inc. by 83,056 shares, bringing the total holding to 523,827 shares. This trade impacted the equity portfolio by 0.98%. The stock traded for an average price of $370.98 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, URI's price was $487.565 with a market cap of $33.20 billion. The stock has returned 46.34% over the past year, and GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

Lastly, Greenberg purchased an additional 77,437 shares of Lithia Motors Inc., bringing the total holding to 1,147,259 shares. This trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $239.31 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, LAD's price was $315.89 with a market cap of $8.69 billion. The stock has returned 19.52% over the past year, and GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In conclusion,

Glenn Greenberg (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 portfolio update reveals a continued focus on high-quality stocks with strong growth potential. His top trades for the quarter reflect his firm's concentrated investment strategy and long-term focus.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.