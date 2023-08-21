John Rogers' Q2 2023 13F Filing Analysis

Author's Avatar
44 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor

John Rogers has recently disclosed his firm's portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Rogers is known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, focusing on undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and potential for long-term growth. His firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 118 stocks, with a total value of $10.55 billion.

The top holdings in the portfolio were BIDU (3.58%), MAT (3.05%), and PM (2.76%).

1691174827085266944.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter:

Leslies Inc (NAS:LESL)

During the quarter,

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' firm purchased 3,411,202 shares of Leslies Inc (NAS:LESL), bringing the total holding to 20,000,131 shares. This trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $6.37 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, LESL had a price of $7.165 and a market cap of $1.32 billion. The stock has returned -55.26% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. In terms of valuation, LESL has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.99, and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE:SPHR)

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' firm reduced its investment in Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE:SPHR) by 313,158 shares, which had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $42.45 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, SPHR had a price of $38.74 and a market cap of $1.34 billion. The stock has returned 32.22% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. In terms of valuation, SPHR has a price-book ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.30, and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NAS:OSW)

During the quarter,

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' firm bought 101,887 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NAS:OSW), bringing the total holding to 13,810,291 shares. This trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $12.845 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, OSW had a price of $11.985 and a market cap of $1.19 billion. The stock has returned 26.64% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. In terms of valuation, OSW has a price-book ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.67, and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

In conclusion,

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Q2 2023 portfolio reveals a strategic mix of investments in various sectors. His firm's top trades reflect a balanced approach towards both buying and selling, in line with their value-oriented investment philosophy.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.