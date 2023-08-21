Renowned investor John Rogers has recently disclosed his firm's portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Rogers is known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, focusing on undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and potential for long-term growth. His firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 118 stocks, with a total value of $10.55 billion.

The top holdings in the portfolio were BIDU (3.58%), MAT (3.05%), and PM (2.76%).

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter:

Leslies Inc (NAS:LESL)

During the quarter, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' firm purchased 3,411,202 shares of Leslies Inc (NAS:LESL), bringing the total holding to 20,000,131 shares. This trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $6.37 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, LESL had a price of $7.165 and a market cap of $1.32 billion. The stock has returned -55.26% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. In terms of valuation, LESL has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.99, and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE:SPHR)

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' firm reduced its investment in Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE:SPHR) by 313,158 shares, which had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $42.45 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, SPHR had a price of $38.74 and a market cap of $1.34 billion. The stock has returned 32.22% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. In terms of valuation, SPHR has a price-book ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.30, and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NAS:OSW)

During the quarter, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' firm bought 101,887 shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd (NAS:OSW), bringing the total holding to 13,810,291 shares. This trade had a 0.01% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $12.845 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, OSW had a price of $11.985 and a market cap of $1.19 billion. The stock has returned 26.64% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. In terms of valuation, OSW has a price-book ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 51.67, and a price-sales ratio of 1.60.

In conclusion, John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Q2 2023 portfolio reveals a strategic mix of investments in various sectors. His firm's top trades reflect a balanced approach towards both buying and selling, in line with their value-oriented investment philosophy.