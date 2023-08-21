Mark Hillman's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Top Trades and Portfolio Overview

44 minutes ago
Renowned investment guru,

Mark Hillman , recently filed his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. Hillman is known for his strategic investment approach, focusing on long-term value creation and capital preservation. His portfolio for the quarter under review comprised 55 stocks with a total value of $283 million.

The top holdings in Hillman's portfolio were Microsoft Corp (MSFT) with a 4.20% stake, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) at 3.60%, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) at 3.53%.

1691174825986359296.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were Hillman's top three trades for the quarter:

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Hillman established a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF), purchasing 73,000 shares. This gave the stock a 2.05% weight in the equity portfolio. The shares traded for an average price of $86.14 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, IFF had a market cap of $16.53 billion and a stock price of $64.56, reflecting a -46.06% return over the past year. GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. IFF's valuation ratios include a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -63.95, and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM)

Hillman reduced his investment in Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 13,111 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.99%. The stock traded for an average price of $204.06 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, CRM had a market cap of $206.13 billion and a stock price of $210.6644, reflecting an 11.13% return over the past year. GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. CRM's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 556.92, a price-book ratio of 3.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.59, and a price-sales ratio of 6.54.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NAS:WBD)

During the quarter, Hillman purchased 133,936 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NAS:WBD), bringing his total holding to 693,388 shares. This trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $13.01 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, WBD had a market cap of $32.92 billion and a stock price of $13.4606, reflecting a -1.46% return over the past year. GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. WBD's valuation ratios include a price-book ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.00, and a price-sales ratio of 0.79.

In conclusion,

Mark Hillman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic mix of new investments, reductions, and additions to existing holdings. His top trades reflect a balanced approach to value investing, with a focus on companies with strong financial strength and profitability ratings.

