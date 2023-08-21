Paul Tudor Jones' Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Top Trades and Portfolio Overview

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor

Paul Tudor Jones recently disclosed his firm's portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Jones is widely recognized for his macro trading and active management strategies, often focusing on short-term market inefficiencies to generate returns. His firm's portfolio contained 2,363 stocks with a total value of $8.38 billion as of the end of Q2 2023.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the quarter were HZNP (1.55%), MSFT (0.98%), and SPY (0.98%).

1691175199925338112.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

Among the most significant trades of the quarter were transactions involving Microsoft Corp (NAS:MSFT), Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI), and Meta Platforms Inc (NAS:META).

Microsoft Corp (NAS:MSFT)

During the quarter, Jones' firm purchased 223,212 shares of Microsoft, bringing the total holding to 241,924 shares. This trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $313.01 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, Microsoft's stock price was $322.61, with a market cap of $2,396.92 billion. The stock has returned 11.35% over the past year. GuruFocus gives Microsoft a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-book ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.24, and a price-sales ratio of 11.35.

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

The firm also bought 535,129 shares of Life Storage Inc, increasing the total holding to 546,993 shares. This trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $132.99 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, Life Storage's stock price was $133.1, with a market cap of $11.33 billion. The stock has returned 19.56% over the past year. GuruFocus gives Life Storage a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-book ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.40, and a price-sales ratio of 11.03.

Meta Platforms Inc (NAS:META)

Lastly, the firm established a new position in Meta Platforms Inc, purchasing 239,592 shares. This gave the stock a 0.82% weight in the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $246.21 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, Meta's stock price was $304.355, with a market cap of $783.15 billion. The stock has returned 68.45% over the past year. GuruFocus gives Meta a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-book ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 2.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.71, and a price-sales ratio of 6.64.

In conclusion,

Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio)' Q2 2023 portfolio update reveals a diverse range of investments, with a focus on companies demonstrating strong financial strength and profitability. These trades reflect Jones' investment philosophy of capitalizing on short-term market inefficiencies and his confidence in these companies' potential for future growth.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.