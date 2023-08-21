Investment Guru Louis Moore Bacon's Q2 2023 Portfolio Update

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investment guru

Louis Moore Bacon recently disclosed his firm's portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Bacon is known for his macroeconomic approach to investing, focusing on global interest rates, currencies, and stock markets to make investment decisions. His firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 493 stocks with a total value of $5.60 billion.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in Bacon's portfolio were NVIDIA Corp (

NVDA, Financial) with 6.76%, Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial) with 3.92%, and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial) with 3.88%.

1691175300873846784.png

Significant Transactions

The following were the guru’s top three trades of the quarter:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Bacon's firm sold out of their 2,182,562-share investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA). The shares traded for an average price of $87.76 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, BABA's price was $93.78 with a market cap of $238.84 billion. The stock has returned -1.14% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. In terms of valuation, BABA has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 18.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

NVIDIA Corp (NAS:NVDA)

The firm reduced their investment in NVIDIA Corp (NAS:NVDA) by 526,995 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 3.19%. The stock traded for an average price of $331.15 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, NVDA's price was $434.69 with a market cap of $1,073.68 billion. The stock has returned 131.99% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. In terms of valuation, NVDA has a price-earnings ratio of 226.40, a price-book ratio of 43.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 156.27 and a price-sales ratio of 41.90.

Amazon.com Inc (NAS:AMZN)

During the quarter, the firm bought 1,365,872 shares of Amazon.com Inc (NAS:AMZN), bringing the total holding to 1,666,531 shares. This trade had a 3.18% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $114.02 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, AMZN's price was $139.7183 with a market cap of $1,441.58 billion. The stock has returned -2.65% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10. In terms of valuation, AMZN has a price-earnings ratio of 110.01, a price-book ratio of 8.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.97 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

This portfolio update provides valuable insights into the investment strategies of

Louis Moore Bacon (Trades, Portfolio) and his firm. It offers a glimpse into the guru's top holdings and significant transactions, which could serve as a useful reference for value investors.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.