Howard Marks' Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor

Howard Marks recently submitted his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. Marks, co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management, is known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, focusing on distressed securities and high-yield bonds. His firm's portfolio for the quarter comprised 115 stocks, with a total value of $6.57 billion.

The top holdings in the portfolio were TRMD (19.71%), CHK (9.36%), and SBLK (7.02%).

1691175544109924352.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were the most significant trades made by Marks during the quarter:

Garrett Motion Inc (NAS:GTXAP.PFD)

Marks completely sold out of his 68,834,814-share investment in NAS:GTXAP.PFD, which previously accounted for 7.59% of his portfolio. The shares were traded at an average price of $8.98 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, the stock was priced at $8.6, with a market cap of $0.00 million. Over the past year, the stock has returned 15.90%. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength at 4 out of 10 and its profitability at 7 out of 10. The EV-to-Ebitda ratio stands at 5.13, and the price-sales ratio is 0.15.

Garrett Motion Inc (NAS:GTX)

During the quarter, Marks purchased 40,489,705 shares of NAS:GTX, bringing his total holding to 44,082,816 shares. This trade had a 4.67% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock was traded at an average price of $8.02 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, the stock was priced at $7.87, with a market cap of $2.04 billion. The stock has returned 11.56% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength at 4 out of 10 and its profitability at 7 out of 10. The EV-to-Ebitda ratio stands at 5.15, and the price-sales ratio is 0.15.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc (NYSE:EGLE)

Marks sold out of his 3,781,561-share investment in NYSE:EGLE, which previously accounted for 2.13% of his portfolio. The shares were traded at an average price of $44.17 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, the stock was priced at $45.085, with a market cap of $448.45 million. Over the past year, the stock has returned -11.40%. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength at 5 out of 10 and its profitability at 4 out of 10. The stock's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-book ratio of 0.69, a PEG ratio of 0.10, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.02, and a price-sales ratio of 1.28.

In conclusion,

Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio)' Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a dynamic investment strategy, with significant trades in Garrett Motion Inc and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. His portfolio's top holdings underscore his focus on value investing, with TRMD, CHK, and SBLK leading the pack. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly be keen to see how these investments perform in the coming quarters.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.