Warren Buffett's Firm Enters 3 New Homebuilder Positions, Trims Activision

Warren Buffett's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Warren Buffett's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor

Warren Buffett recently submitted his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, providing insights into his investment moves during this period. Known for his value investing philosophy, Buffett's investment decisions are closely watched by investors worldwide. His approach, characterized by a focus on undervalued companies with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential, has proven successful over the decades.

As of the end of Q2 2023, Buffett's portfolio contained 49 stocks, with a total value of $348.19 billion. The top holdings were Apple Inc. (AAPL) at 51.00%, Bank of America Corp (BAC) at 8.51%, and American Express Co (AXP) at 7.59%.

1691185045173174272.png

Notable New Buys

Buffett's investing conglomerate made three new buys during the second quarter, including D.R. Horton Inc. (

DHI, Financial), NVR Inc. (NVR, Financial) and Lennar Corp. (LEN.B, Financial). Berkshire purchased 5,969,714 shares of D.R. Horton, giving the position 0.21% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $109.16 during the second quarter.

The conglomerate also invested in 11,112 shares of NVR, giving the position 0.02% equity portfolio weight. Shares of NVR traded at an average price of $5,816.26 during the second quarter.

Lastly, Berkshire invested in 152,572 shares of Lennar, with shares averaging $98.59 during the second quarter.

It is notable that all three new buys are in the Homebuilding & Construction sector.

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

Among the notable transactions in the quarter, Buffett reduced his stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NAS:ATVI) by 34,781,660 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.91%. The stock traded at an average price of $81 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, ATVI's price stood at $90.79, with a market cap of $71.43 billion. The stock has returned 13.59% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability 8 out of 10. ATVI's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 332.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.11, and a price-sales ratio of 8.26.

In another significant move, Buffett reduced his investment in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 9,287,475 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.47%. The stock traded at an average price of $160.37 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, CVX's price was $164.03, with a market cap of $312.90 billion. The stock has returned 6.10% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength 8 out of 10 and profitability 7 out of 10. CVX's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-book ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 1.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.53, and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

Buffett also completely sold out his 2,289,864-share investment in McKesson Corp (NYSE:MCK), which previously accounted for 0.25% of his portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $383.91 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, MCK's price was $438, with a market cap of $59.09 billion. The stock has returned 20.44% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength 7 out of 10 and profitability 8 out of 10. MCK's valuation metrics include a price-earnings ratio of 16.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.51, and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

These transactions reflect Buffett's strategic investment decisions based on his value investing philosophy. Investors can gain valuable insights from these moves, which could potentially guide their own investment strategies.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.