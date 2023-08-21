Private Capital , a renowned investment firm, recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. The firm's investment philosophy is rooted in rigorous research and a disciplined approach to capital allocation, focusing on long-term value creation.

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 141 stocks with a total value of $840 million. The top holdings were TH (8.58%), PERI (5.36%), and QNST (4.73%).

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM)

During the quarter, Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 109,588 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co, bringing its total holding to 120,725 shares. This trade had a 1.9% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $137.42 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, JPM's price was $154.77, with a market cap of $449.77 billion. The stock has returned 30.58% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. In terms of valuation, JPM has a price-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-book ratio of 1.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, and a price-sales ratio of 3.16.

QuinStreet Inc (NAS:QNST)

Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 679,436 shares of QuinStreet Inc during the quarter, increasing its total holding to 4,500,267 shares. This trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $10.17 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, QNST's price was $9.7, with a market cap of $524.94 million. The stock has returned -22.48% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10. In terms of valuation, QNST has a price-book ratio of 2.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -320.50, and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc (NAS:MPAA)

During the quarter, Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio) bought 710,543 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc, bringing its total holding to 2,459,853 shares. This trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $5.74 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, MPAA's price was $8.57, with a market cap of $167.93 million. The stock has returned -46.11% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. In terms of valuation, MPAA has a price-book ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.80, and a price-sales ratio of 0.24.

In conclusion, Private Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 portfolio reveals a strategic focus on value investing, with significant investments in diverse sectors. The firm's top trades reflect its commitment to rigorous research and disciplined capital allocation.