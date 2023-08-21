ValueAct Capital's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, recently submitted its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm is known for its strategic value-based investment approach, focusing on acquiring significant ownership stakes in companies it believes to be fundamentally undervalued. The firm's portfolio for the reported quarter comprised of 9 stocks, with a total value of $6.43 billion.

Top Holdings

The firm's top holdings for the quarter were FI (22.85%), KKR (17.88%), and STX (12.93%). The distribution of these holdings provides insights into the firm's investment focus and strategy for the quarter.

1691193468933636096.png

Key Trades of the Quarter

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s top three trades for the quarter involved Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT), CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE), and Insight Enterprises Inc (NAS:NSIT).

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT)

The firm reduced its investment in Spotify Technology SA by 450,000 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.98%. The stock traded at an average price of $144.73 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, SPOT's price was $139.38, with a market cap of $27.13 billion. The stock has returned 12.74% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6/10 and 4/10, respectively. SPOT's valuation ratios include a price-book ratio of 12.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -36.91, and a price-sales ratio of 2.07.

CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio) purchased 2,784 shares of CBRE Group Inc during the quarter, bringing its total holding to 9,237,748 shares. This trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $74.84 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, CBRE's price was $84.65, with a market cap of $26.23 billion. The stock has returned -3.08% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6/10 and 8/10, respectively. CBRE's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-book ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 12.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.84, and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

Insight Enterprises Inc (NAS:NSIT)

The firm purchased 514 shares of Insight Enterprises Inc during the quarter, bringing its total holding to 4,511,630 shares. This trade had a 0% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $134.4 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, NSIT's price was $148.48, with a market cap of $5.28 billion. The stock has returned 58.52% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6/10 and 9/10, respectively. NSIT's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-book ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.46, and a price-sales ratio of 0.55.

In conclusion,

ValueAct Capital (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to value investing, with a focus on undervalued companies that offer potential for significant returns. The firm's key trades and top holdings provide valuable insights into its investment strategy and market outlook.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.