Robert Karr's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Top Trades and Portfolio Overview

Author's Avatar
36 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor

Robert Karr has recently disclosed his firm's portfolio for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Karr is known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, focusing on long-term capital appreciation by investing in a concentrated portfolio of companies that exhibit strong fundamentals and growth potential.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 19 stocks with a total value of $498 million. The top holdings were Microsoft Corp (MSFT) with a portfolio weight of 40.42%, Quanta Services Inc (PWR) at 11.34%, and Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) at 8.57%.

1691193372527558656.png

Top Trades of the Quarter

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter:

NEXTracker Inc (NAS:NXT)

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm established a new position in NEXTracker Inc, purchasing 808,169 shares. This gave the stock a 6.46% weight in the equity portfolio. The shares traded for an average price of $36.65 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, NXT had a price of $42.15 and a market cap of $2.61 billion. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. NXT's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 16.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.88, and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

Array Technologies Inc (NAS:ARRY)

The firm reduced its investment in Array Technologies Inc by 1,040,866 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 5.86%. The stock traded for an average price of $21.42 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, ARRY had a price of $23.12 and a market cap of $3.49 billion. The stock has returned -0.77% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. ARRY's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-book ratio of 12.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.22, and a price-sales ratio of 1.94.

Livent Corp (NYSE:LTHM)

The firm also established a new position in Livent Corp, purchasing 710,000 shares. This gave the stock a 3.91% weight in the equity portfolio. The shares traded for an average price of $23.94 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, LTHM had a price of $22.16 and a market cap of $3.98 billion. The stock has returned -26.21% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. LTHM's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-book ratio of 2.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.45, and a price-sales ratio of 4.97.

In conclusion,

Robert Karr (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 portfolio shows a strategic mix of new positions and reductions, reflecting the firm's value-oriented investment philosophy. The portfolio's performance and the firm's top trades provide valuable insights for investors seeking to understand market trends and investment strategies.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.