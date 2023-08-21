Renowned investor Nelson Peltz recently submitted his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. Peltz's portfolio, valued at $3.88 billion, comprised eight stocks. The top holdings were JHG (22.38%), FERG (22.27%), and DIS (14.78%).

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following section provides a detailed analysis of Peltz's top three trades during the quarter.

Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG)

Peltz reduced his investment in Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG) by 369,300 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 1.32%. The stock traded at an average price of $142.29 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, FERG's price was $161.38, with a market cap of $32.96 billion. The stock has returned 32.46% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6 and 7 out of 10, respectively. FERG's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-book ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41, and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

During the quarter, Peltz purchased 508,366 shares of The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), bringing his total holding to 6,425,050 shares. This trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $94.82 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, DIS's price was $88.81, with a market cap of $162.50 billion. The stock has returned -26.98% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6 and 7 out of 10, respectively. DIS's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-book ratio of 1.62, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.54, and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The Wendy's Co (NAS:WEN)

Peltz reduced his investment in The Wendy's Co (NAS:WEN) by 973,142 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.56%. The stock traded at an average price of $22.27 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, WEN's price was $21.6, with a market cap of $4.52 billion. The stock has returned 4.47% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 4 and 8 out of 10, respectively. WEN's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-book ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 7.06, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30, and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

In conclusion, Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to portfolio management, with significant trades in Ferguson PLC, The Walt Disney Co, and The Wendy's Co. These trades reflect Peltz's investment philosophy, which emphasizes long-term value creation through active involvement in the companies he invests in.