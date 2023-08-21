Nelson Peltz's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

Author's Avatar
35 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor

Nelson Peltz recently submitted his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. Peltz's portfolio, valued at $3.88 billion, comprised eight stocks. The top holdings were JHG (22.38%), FERG (22.27%), and DIS (14.78%).

1691193474835021824.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following section provides a detailed analysis of Peltz's top three trades during the quarter.

Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG)

Peltz reduced his investment in Ferguson PLC (NYSE:FERG) by 369,300 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 1.32%. The stock traded at an average price of $142.29 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, FERG's price was $161.38, with a market cap of $32.96 billion. The stock has returned 32.46% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6 and 7 out of 10, respectively. FERG's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-book ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.41, and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

During the quarter, Peltz purchased 508,366 shares of The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS), bringing his total holding to 6,425,050 shares. This trade had a 1.17% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $94.82 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, DIS's price was $88.81, with a market cap of $162.50 billion. The stock has returned -26.98% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 6 and 7 out of 10, respectively. DIS's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 72.20, a price-book ratio of 1.62, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.54, and a price-sales ratio of 1.83.

The Wendy's Co (NAS:WEN)

Peltz reduced his investment in The Wendy's Co (NAS:WEN) by 973,142 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.56%. The stock traded at an average price of $22.27 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, WEN's price was $21.6, with a market cap of $4.52 billion. The stock has returned 4.47% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 4 and 8 out of 10, respectively. WEN's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-book ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 7.06, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30, and a price-sales ratio of 2.12.

In conclusion,

Nelson Peltz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to portfolio management, with significant trades in Ferguson PLC, The Walt Disney Co, and The Wendy's Co. These trades reflect Peltz's investment philosophy, which emphasizes long-term value creation through active involvement in the companies he invests in.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.