David Einhorn's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor

David Einhorn recently submitted his 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. Einhorn, known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, manages a portfolio comprising 41 stocks with a total value of $2.13 billion. His top holdings for the quarter were Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK, Financial), Consol Energy Inc (CEIX), and Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF), representing 44.21%, 9.05%, and 6.93% of the portfolio respectively.

1691208108874924032.png

Top Trades of the Quarter

Among Einhorn's most significant trades of the quarter were changes in his positions in Green Brick Partners Inc, Global Payments Inc, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc.

Green Brick Partners Inc (NYSE:GRBK)

Einhorn reduced his stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NYSE:GRBK) by 3,364,497 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 9.43%. The stock traded at an average price of $51.57 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, GRBK's price stood at $52.78, with a market cap of $2.40 billion. The stock has returned 73.48% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 7 and 8 out of 10, respectively. Valuation-wise, GRBK has a price-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.21, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.55, and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

In a complete divestment, Einhorn sold his entire 600,430-share investment in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN), which previously accounted for 3.43% of his portfolio. The shares traded at an average price of $102.86 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, GPN's price was $125.78, with a market cap of $32.70 billion. The stock has returned -6.06% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 4 and 8 out of 10, respectively. In terms of valuation, GPN has a price-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-book ratio of 1.47, a PEG ratio of 6.87, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.21, and a price-sales ratio of 3.62.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE:KD)

Einhorn also reduced his investment in Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE:KD) by 4,050,079 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 3.25%. The stock traded at an average price of $13.55 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, KD's price was $16.54, with a market cap of $3.79 billion. The stock has returned 46.76% over the past year. GuruFocus rates the company's financial strength and profitability at 5 and 2 out of 10, respectively. In terms of valuation, KD has a price-book ratio of 3.05, an EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.14, and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

In conclusion,

David Einhorn (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a portfolio that continues to reflect his value-oriented investment philosophy. His top trades for the quarter demonstrate a strategic balance between maintaining positions in high-performing stocks and making calculated exits from others.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.