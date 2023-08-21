David Tepper's Firm Plunges Deeper into Nvidia, Alibaba in 2nd Quarter

Firm releases quarterly portfolio

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Firm boosts holdings in Nvidia and Alibaba.
Article's Main Image

Renowned investor

David Tepper recently disclosed his firm's portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Tepper, known for his value-oriented investment philosophy, manages a diverse portfolio of 39 stocks with a total value of $5.39 billion. The top holdings in the portfolio were NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc (META), and Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), representing 8.01%, 8.00%, and 7.84% of the portfolio respectively.

1691208113274748928.png

Top Trades of Q2 2023

Tepper's most significant trades during the quarter involved NVIDIA Corp, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, and Constellation Energy Corp. Here's a closer look at these transactions.

NVIDIA Corp (NAS:NVDA)

During the quarter, Tepper purchased 870,000 shares of NVIDIA, bringing the total holding to 1,020,000 shares. This trade had a 6.83% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $331.15 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, NVIDIA's stock price was $437.53, with a market cap of $1,080.70 billion. The stock has returned 133.68% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. In terms of valuation, NVIDIA has a price-earnings ratio of 227.88, a price-book ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 11.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 156.22, and a price-sales ratio of 42.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tepper also increased his stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, buying 4,375,000 shares for a total holding of 4,475,000 shares. This trade had a 6.77% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $87.76 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, Alibaba's stock price was $93.46, with a market cap of $238.02 billion. The stock has returned -1.32% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. In terms of valuation, Alibaba has a price-earnings ratio of 20.23, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 18.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.36, and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

Constellation Energy Corp (NAS:CEG)

On the other hand, Tepper reduced his investment in Constellation Energy Corp by 1,590,000 shares, which had a 6.6% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $82.83 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, Constellation Energy's stock price was $107, with a market cap of $34.41 billion. The stock has returned 32.78% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. In terms of valuation, Constellation Energy has a price-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-book ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.63, and a price-sales ratio of 1.32.

In conclusion,

David Tepper (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 portfolio update reveals a strategic focus on technology and energy sectors, with significant investments in NVIDIA, Alibaba, and Constellation Energy. These trades reflect Tepper's value-oriented investment philosophy, which emphasizes financial strength, profitability, and reasonable valuation.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.