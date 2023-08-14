Insider Sell: Nicholas Daffan Sells 1,532 Shares of Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

On August 14, 2023, Chief Information Officer Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc (

VRSK, Financial). This move comes amidst a series of insider sell transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Nicholas Daffan is the Chief Information Officer of Verisk Analytics Inc, a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, natural resources, and financial services. The company uses advanced technologies to collect, analyze, and deliver information, helping customers make better decisions about risk, investments, and operations.

Over the past year, Daffan has sold a total of 4,657 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, with 14 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the same timeframe.

1691359097972064256.png

On the day of Daffan's recent sale, shares of Verisk Analytics Inc were trading at $235.12, giving the company a market cap of $34.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 71.64, significantly higher than the industry median of 17.05 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to GuruFocus Value, the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. The GF Value of $206.69 is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1691359116540248064.png

The consistent insider selling could be a signal for investors to exercise caution. While insider selling is not necessarily a negative indicator, the high frequency of sell transactions within Verisk Analytics Inc, coupled with the stock's overvaluation, may suggest that insiders believe the stock is currently priced higher than its intrinsic value.

However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, growth prospects, and market conditions before making investment decisions. As always, it's crucial to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors when evaluating a potential investment.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell transaction by Nicholas Daffan adds to the ongoing trend of insider selling within Verisk Analytics Inc. While the stock appears to be modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus Value, investors should consider this information as part of a broader analysis of the company's overall investment potential.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
