Renowned investment firm Sands Capital Management has recently disclosed its 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which concluded on June 30, 2023. The firm, led by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio), is known for its long-term, growth-oriented investment philosophy, focusing on high-quality businesses with sustainable competitive advantages and potential for significant growth.

Portfolio Overview

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 comprised 67 stocks with a total value of $32.21 billion. The top holdings were Visa Inc. (V) with 6.07%, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) with 5.92%, and DexCom Inc. (DXCM) with 5.23% of the portfolio.

Top Three Buys of the Quarter

Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)' top three trades for the quarter included purchases in the stock of Microsoft Corp ( MSFT, Financial), Meta Platforms Inc ( META, Financial), and NVIDIA Corp ( NVDA, Financial).

Microsoft Corp (NAS:MSFT)

During the quarter, the firm purchased 2,160,221 shares of Microsoft, bringing the total holding to 3,808,703 shares. This trade had a 2.29% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $313.01 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Microsoft's stock price was $322.0247, with a market cap of $2,392.57 billion. The stock has returned 11.45% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/B ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.80, a EV/Ebitda ratio of 22.38, and a P/S ratio of 11.37.

Meta Platforms Inc (NAS:META)

The firm established a new position in Meta Platforms, purchasing 1,956,686 shares, which constituted 1.74% of the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $246.21 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Meta's stock price was $302.25, with a market cap of $777.74 billion. The stock has returned 66.91% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/B ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29, a EV/Ebitda ratio of 20.01, and a P/S ratio of 6.60.

NVIDIA Corp (NAS:NVDA)

During the quarter, the firm bought 1,185,420 shares of NVIDIA, bringing the total holding to 3,057,672 shares. This trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded at an average price of $331.15 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, NVIDIA's stock price was $438.365, with a market cap of $1,082.76 billion. The stock has returned 131.01% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. The company's valuation ratios include a P/E ratio of 228.32, a P/B ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 11.77, a EV/Ebitda ratio of 165.97, and a P/S ratio of 42.27.

In conclusion, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)' Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic focus on high-growth tech stocks, with significant investments in Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and NVIDIA. These trades reflect the firm's commitment to investing in companies with strong financials and significant growth potential.