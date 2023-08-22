Charles Brandes' Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), the founder and former chairman of Brandes Investment Partners, recently filed the firm's 13F report for the second quarter of 2023. Brandes, who retired in 2018, is renowned for his value investing approach and has authored the book "Value Investing Today". His firm, established in 1974, is a leading investment advisory firm that manages a variety of global equity and fixed-income assets for investors worldwide. It was among the first investment firms to invest globally using a value approach.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q2 2023, the firm's portfolio contained 151 stocks with a total value of $4.96 billion. The top holdings were ERJ (5.49%), CX (3.75%), and WFC (3.21%).

1691526841405276160.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter:

Cemex SAB de CV (CX, Financial)

Brandes Investment Partners reduced their investment in Cemex SAB de CV (CX) by 8,704,299 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 1.02%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.35. As of August 15, 2023, CX had a price of $7.99 and a market cap of $11.58 billion. The stock has returned 76.16% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. In terms of valuation, CX has a price-earnings ratio of 0.51, a price-book ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.64.

HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA, Financial)

The firm also reduced their investment in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 113,930 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.64%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $277.79. As of August 15, 2023, HCA had a price of $268.73 and a market cap of $73.09 billion. The stock has returned 25.26% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. In terms of valuation, HCA has a price-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.34 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

WR Berkley Corp (WRB, Financial)

During the quarter, Brandes Investment Partners bought 325,856 shares of WR Berkley Corp (WRB), bringing their total holding to 409,372 shares. This trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $59.02. As of August 15, 2023, WRB had a price of $62.98 and a market cap of $16.22 billion. The stock has returned -3.94% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. In terms of valuation, WRB has a price-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.