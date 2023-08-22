Robert Bruce's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio), the founder of Bruce & Co, recently filed the firm's 13F report for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. Bruce & Co is an investment firm that serves as the advisor to the Bruce Fund (BRUFX), a fund primarily focused on common stock investments, high-yield and distressed debt. The fund, managed by Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) and his son, Robert Jeffrey Bruce, may also invest in long-term U.S. government securities if attractive opportunities are not found elsewhere.

The firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 contained 34 stocks with a total value of $334 million. The top holdings were MRK (10.38%), UHAL.B (9.72%), and ABBV (7.74%).

1691526893045547008.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter:

Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial)

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced the firm's investment in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5,000 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.24%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.1. As of August 15, 2023, Apple's stock price was $178.1, with a market cap of $2,784.46 billion. The stock has returned 3.33% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. In terms of valuation, Apple has a price-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-book ratio of 46.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.48 and a price-sales ratio of 7.38.

Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU, Financial)

During the quarter,

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) bought 100,000 shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc (CRBU), bringing the total holding to 200,000 shares. This trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $4.51 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, Caribou Biosciences' stock price was $6.56, with a market cap of $579.15 million. The stock has returned -34.38% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10. There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s profitability rating. In terms of valuation, Caribou Biosciences has a price-book ratio of 1.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.03 and a price-sales ratio of 28.17.

AT&T Inc (T, Financial)

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced the firm's investment in AT&T Inc (T) by 10,000 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.06%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.07. As of August 15, 2023, AT&T's stock price was $14.175, with a market cap of $101.34 billion. The stock has returned -18.05% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10. In terms of valuation, AT&T has a price-book ratio of 0.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

In conclusion,

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to portfolio management, with a focus on both reducing and increasing investments in key stocks. The firm's top holdings and trades reflect a balanced mix of industries and risk profiles, demonstrating the firm's commitment to diversification and value investing.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.