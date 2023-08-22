Tom Gayner's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Key Trades and Portfolio Overview

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Thomas Gayner, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Markel Corporation, recently filed the firm's 13F report for the second quarter of 2023. Gayner, who oversees the investing activities for Markel Corporation and its diverse industrial and service businesses, has a rich history in the investment sector. Prior to joining Markel in 1990, he served as vice president of Davenport & Co of Virginia and as a Certified Public Accountant with PriceWaterhouseCoopers LLP. He is also a trustee of The Community Foundation of Richmond, Bon Secours Health System, and a member of the Investment Advisory Committee of the Virginia Retirement System.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q2 2023, the firm's portfolio contained 131 stocks with a total value of $8.4 billion. The top holdings were BRK.A (6.87%), BRK.B (6.22%), and GOOG (3.96%).

1691527316255014912.png

Key Trades of the Quarter

Among the notable trades of the quarter, Gayner's firm made significant moves in Dollar General Corp (

DG, Financial), SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial), and LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA, Financial).

Dollar General Corp (DG, Financial)

The firm purchased 230,000 shares of Dollar General Corp (DG), increasing its total holding to 509,250 shares. This trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $197.94. As of August 15, 2023, DG's price was $161.95 with a market cap of $35.52 billion. Despite a -35.23% return over the past year, GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10. DG's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-book ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.15, and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

SEI Investments Co (SEIC, Financial)

Gayner's firm reduced its investment in SEI Investments Co (SEIC) by 416,000 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.3%. The stock traded for an average price of $58.18 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, SEIC's price was $60.94 with a market cap of $8.07 billion. The stock has returned 5.98% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. SEIC's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-book ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.63, and a price-sales ratio of 4.39.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA, Financial)

During the quarter, the firm bought 107,389 shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA), bringing its total holding to 127,059 shares. This trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $200.28 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, LPLA's price was $222.09 with a market cap of $16.94 billion. Despite a -1.36% return over the past year, GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. LPLA's valuation ratios include a price-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-book ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71, and a price-sales ratio of 4.85.

In conclusion,

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a dynamic investment strategy with significant moves in various sectors. These trades reflect the firm's commitment to value investing and its ability to navigate the complex financial landscape.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.