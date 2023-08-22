Chuck Royce's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update: Top Trades and Portfolio Overview

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Charles M. Royce, a pioneer of small-cap investing, recently filed his firm's 13F report for the second quarter of 2023. Royce, who has been the portfolio manager for Royce Pennsylvania Mutual Fund since 1972, is renowned for his investment philosophy that emphasizes long-term value. He holds a bachelor's degree from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. His firm's portfolio for Q2 2023 contained 912 stocks with a total value of $10.30 billion.

Top Holdings

The top holdings in Royce's portfolio were MKSI (1.06%), ACA (1.05%), and AL (1.02%).

1691527858037456896.png

Top Three Trades of the Quarter

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter:

Circor International Inc (CIR, Financial)

Royce's firm sold out of their 1,361,240-share investment in Circor International Inc (CIR), which previously held a weight of 0.42% in the portfolio. The shares traded for an average price of $34.98 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, CIR's price was $55.72 with a market cap of $1.14 billion. The stock has returned 181.98% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. In terms of valuation, CIR has a price-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-book ratio of 7.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.67, and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA, Financial)

The firm reduced their investment in First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) by 33,952 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.33%. The stock traded for an average price of $1,153.86 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, FCNCA's price was $1,430.995 with a market cap of $20.62 billion. The stock has returned 66.98% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. In terms of valuation, FCNCA has a price-earnings ratio of 1.95, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

Franchise Group Inc (FRG, Financial)

Royce's firm reduced their investment in Franchise Group Inc (FRG) by 1,084,831 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.29%. The stock traded for an average price of $28.63 during the quarter. As of August 15, 2023, FRG's price was $29.865 with a market cap of $1.05 billion. The stock has returned -10.20% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10. In terms of valuation, FRG has a price-book ratio of 4.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 42.59, and a price-sales ratio of 0.25.

In conclusion, the Q2 2023 13F filing reveals significant moves by

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)'s firm, reflecting their strategic investment decisions based on market conditions and company performance. These insights can provide valuable information for investors looking to understand market trends and investment strategies.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.