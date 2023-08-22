Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial), along with BHP Group Ltd ( BHP, Financial) and Vale SA ( VALE, Financial), constitutes the trio of major global iron ore producers. These companies boast vast iron ore reserves and production, with investors historically aligning their stock prices with iron ore market fluctuations. Yet, with the Chinese property boom slowing down, these mining giants are exploring diversification strategies. This discussion delves into Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)'s innovative strategies beyond iron ore.

In an era of escalating environmental concerns, Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial) has transformed into a symbol of innovation and conscientious resource extraction. As a prominent global mining company, its shift toward sustainable development gained momentum following the Juukan Gorge incident in Australia in 2020. This transformation is driving the company's remarkable strides toward an eco-conscious future. The years 2022 and early 2023 stand as pivotal moments in Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)'s unwavering dedication to sustainability, marked by noteworthy achievements that underscore its commitment to positive change.

Emissions reduction and ecological innovation

In 2022, Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial) achieved a remarkable feat: a resolute reduction of scope 1 and 2 emissions by 7% below its 2018 baseline. This accomplishment firmly positions the company on track to achieve its ambitious goal of reducing emissions by an impressive 15% by 2025. This milestone reflects Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)'s unyielding commitment to address climate change concerns and resonate with European investors.

The company's proactive approach is evident in its Pioneer Portal initiative, where it launched six innovative challenges to tackle pressing business issues. This forward-thinking endeavor yielded over 200 submissions, forming 20 new partnerships and a substantial $40 million investment in research and development. This initiative aligns with Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial)'s evolving ethos, showcasing its relentless pursuit of pioneering solutions to minimize its environmental impact.

Water recovery and exploration advancements

A groundbreaking partnership with BHP Group Ltd ( BHP, Financial) is another feather in Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial)'s cap. The company introduced new tailings technology aimed at significantly enhancing water recovery, potentially reclaiming up to 99% of water from tailings. This innovative breakthrough could lead to substantial water conservation, elevating the company's role as an industry trendsetter in responsible water usage.

Lumo Analytics, an innovation utilizing laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy for characterizing exploration drill core, represents Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial)'s leap in exploration efficiency. This technology expedites the identification of valuable mineral deposits while minimizing environmental impact, a testament to the company's commitment to responsible resource sourcing.

Progress across multiple frontiers

In addition to its sustainability endeavors, Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial) made significant strides in various domains in 2022. The unveiling of its technologically advanced iron ore mine, Gudai-Darri, in Western Australia marked a significant investment in future efficiency and competitiveness. Equipped with autonomous trucks, trains and drills, this mine sets new standards in mining innovation.

Strong production figures in aluminum and copper, along with a strategic investment in the Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina, further solidify Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial)'s leadership in mining. This investment reflects the company's adaptability to shifting market dynamics, particularly the growing prominence of the electric vehicle market.

Oyu Tolgoi: A new model for resource extraction

Oyu Tolgoi, nestled in Mongolia's South Gobi region, epitomizes Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial)'s commitment to sustainable resource extraction. Housing substantial copper and gold deposits, Oyu Tolgoi's expansion aligns with the company's greenfield copper project vision. With its underground development, Oyu Tolgoi emerges as a pivotal contributor to Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)'s copper production growth, bolstering the global copper supply.

A glimpse into the future: Underground potential

In January 2022, the Oyu Tolgoi board's historic decision marked the beginning of underground operations, ushering in a new era of sustainable production. The company's move toward sustainable underground operations, which began in the first quarter of 2023, lays the groundwork for future mining endeavors to emulate.

Collaboration between the Mongolian government and the company underscores Oyu Tolgoi's ownership structure. With Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial) managing operations, Oyu Tolgoi serves as a testament to successful collaboration between an emerging market and a Tier One Western mining company.

Oyu Tolgoi's projected contribution of approximately 25% to global copper supply growth over the next five years underscores its global impact. Recognized as the "metal of electrification," copper plays a pivotal role in sustainable energy transition, solidifying Oyu Tolgoi's role in fostering a greener future.

Forward progress

Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial)'s sustainability initiatives transcend emission reduction and technological advancements. The company's ambitious aim of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 aligns with global climate change efforts. Investments in renewable energy projects, coupled with efforts to reduce water consumption and waste production, exemplify Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)'s commitment to sustainable practices.

Charting a Sustainable Path Forward

In an industry often perceived as conflicting with environmental concerns, Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial) is making progress in this area of importance. As European investors still place increasing emphasis on environmental, social and governance matters, the company's sustainable practices position it as a compelling investment choice.

Fundamentals

The stock scores very well on the GuruFocus metrics with a GF Score of 90 out of 100. The stock is rated modestly undervalued based on the GF Value Line. Further, its Altman Z-Score of 3.13 gives it a robust financial position to weather any further China slowdown. Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial)’s profitability is driven by its tier one iron ore assets, which produce stellar returns on capital, but if the long-term iron ore price is much lower, Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) is still positioned strongly to grow in other metals.

While iron ore remains pivotal to Rio Tinto PLC ( RIO, Financial)’s fortunes, innovation and projects like Oyu Tolgoi set Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) apart from many mining competitors, affirming its commitment to responsible mining and a sustainable future.