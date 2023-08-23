Exxon Mobil Corp ( XOM, Financial), based on float adjusted market capitalization, is the world’s largest energy company. While size in most industries works against most companies because it indicates growth is going to be hard to achieve, Exxon Mobil Corp's size turns out to be a key differentiator for the company.

Last year, its annual profit recorded an historic high of nearly $56 billion. Yet the company has been on a multiyear effort to restructure its business. Exxon Mobil Corp is aiming to save $9 billion in annual costs by the end of this year, compared with 2019. The company said at the start of the year it was on track to cut another $2 billion this year on top of $7 billion in savings it has made through changes in how its businesses are organised, for example it put its refining and chemicals businesses together last year.

Company Structure and Earnings

Exxon Mobil Corp reports four segments not including the Corporate and Financing segment. The Upstream segment is organized and operates to explore for and produce crude oil and natural gas. Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments are organized and operate to manufacture and sell petroleum products and petrochemicals.

Its US GAAP earnings for each segment in 2022 were as follows:

Upstream: $36.5 billion

Energy products: $15 billion

Chemicals: $3.5 billion

Speciality Products: $2.4 billion

Corporate and Financing: -$1.7 billion

So clearly Exxon Mobil Corp is an oil and gas company at heart. The main drivers of its performance are going to be oil and gas prices. But that is the same for all oil and gas companies.

Exxon Mobil Corp's Unique Approach

In May 2021, an activist investor named Engine No 1 argued Exxon Mobil Corp was stuck in the past as it was refusing to invest in clean energy. In a proxy fight, Engine No 1, with support of large institutional investors won three seats on Exxon Mobil Corp's board. This has set Exxon Mobil Corp on a slightly new trajectory. Unlike Shell and BP, Exxon Mobil Corp is not investing in electricity generation and supply. It is not rebranding itself as an “integrated energy company” supplying both molecules and electrons. Instead, Exxon Mobil Corp is sticking very much to its traditional oil and gas markets.

Yet the difference is that Exxon Mobil Corp has now set up a low-carbon solutions business and while this business still sits within the Corporate and Financing segment of Exxon Mobil Corp's results, the business has significant potential and Exxon Mobil Corp is laser focused to turn this business into an important profit centre.

Low Carbon Solutions Spotlight

In an investor presentation in April, Exxon Mobil Corp's CEO Darren Woods, CFO Kathryn Mikells and President of the newly formed Low Carbon Solutions business Dan Ammann walked investors through this new business unit. Woods said “The world’s climate challenge is immense and the opportunity it creates is equally immense”.

Investing to Reduce Emissions

The goal of this new business is “Accelerating the world’s path to net zero and building a compelling new business”. Exxon Mobil Corp will initially focus on the molecules side of low carbon markets: Carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and biofuels. This will be focused on industrial sectors, as these generate 8x the emissions relative to light duty transport. Exxon Mobil Corp has strong relations with industrial sectors through its large natural gas and chemicals businesses, and Exxon Mobil Corp intends to leverage these relationships.

Exxon Mobil Corp believes that unlocking the opportunity will be driven by improved policy and regulation and growing market incentives along with improving technology and economies of scale that will reduce the cost of emissions abatement. This is already happening with the Inflation Reduction Act.

Low Carbon Solutions: Exponential Growth Potential

Exxon Mobil Corp illustrated their growth targets for Low Carbon Solutions by showing three phases and indicative timeframes. In the first five years, under current conditions, Exxon Mobil Corp's revenue potential could be in the billions of dollars. In years five through ten, with technology scaling and new technologies, and more supportive conditions, Exxon Mobil Corp's revenue potential could be in the tens of billions of dollars. Finally, in the longer term, after 10 years, with societal emissions declining to net zero Exxon Mobil Corp's Low Carbon Solutions revenue potential is seen to be in the hundreds of billions. Dan Ammann said the business could one day grow to be “larger than Exxon Mobil Corp's base business is today as the world approaches net zero”.

Return on Investment

Exxon Mobil Corp believes the representative range of Return on Average Capital Employed (ROCE), for its capabilities and opportunity set in Low Carbon Solutions is between 10-20%, with the long-term contracts on offer and the less cyclical nature of the business model providing higher earnings stability. This compares with the similar returns on investment in oil and gas, but which are far more volatile depending on where in the cycle the oil and gas markets are.

Zero to One: Carbon Capture and Storage

In Louisiana, Exxon Mobil Corp is progressing its foundation Carbon Capture and Storage project with CF Industries Holdings Inc ( CF, Financial). The project is expected to capture 2 million tons a year of CO2 from CF Industries Holdings Inc's Donaldsonville facility, and startup is targeted for 2025. That is equivalent to replacing 700,000 gas powered cars with EVs. In other words, this one project at one facility will have a bigger impact than all the EVs sold in the United States last year.

Exxon Mobil Corp has also entered into another landmark commercial offtake agreement with Linde PLC ( LIN, Financial) to capture, transport, and permanently store up to 2.2 million metric tons of CO2 annually. It's not hard to imagine Exxon Mobil Corp leveraging this for future potential activity at its nearby Beaumont site, and they will be looking to partner other third-party emitters across the Gulf of Mexico energy corridor – where Exxon Mobil Corp itself is a huge player.

Mergers and Acquisitions

On July 13, 2023, Exxon Mobil Corp announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Denbury Inc ( DEN, Financial) through an all-stock transaction with an estimated value of $4.9 billion. The acquisition further accelerates the Corporation’s Low Carbon Solutions opportunities. Denbury Inc is seen as an emerging star in carbon capture technology, and owns important infrastructure including CO₂ sequestration facilities, transport pipelines and storage concentrated along the Gulf of Mexico coast.

Management and Investment Plans

Exxon Mobil Corp plans to invest approximately $17 billion in lower-emission energy solutions through 2027. This will be headed up by Dan Ammann who joined Exxon Mobil Corp Low Carbon Solutions from Cruise, an autonomous vehicle company majority-owned by General Motors Co ( GM, Financial), where he was named CEO in 2018. From 2014 to 2018, Ammann was president of General Motors Co, after serving as chief financial officer from 2011 to 2014. Ammann started at General Motors Co in 2010 as treasurer, when he helped lead General Motors Co’s initial public offering following the company’s 2009 restructuring. Prior to that Ammann was an investment banker for 16 years. He received a bachelor’s degree in management studies from the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil Corp is following a focused molecules strategy but one that recognises that low carbon solutions is an attractive business opportunity. This gives Exxon Mobil Corp a unique growth leg that most other energy companies won’t be able to monetize. After years of uncertainty, the company new strategy should stand it in good stead to retain its place as the world’s preeminent energy company.