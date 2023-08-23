Is MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) Significantly Undervalued?

An In-depth Analysis of MarketAxess Holdings' Valuation and Financial Health

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (

MKTX, Financial) has experienced a daily gain of 4.41% and a 3-month loss of -16.99%. Despite this, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at a healthy 6.71. This raises the question: Is MarketAxess Holdings significantly undervalued? This article delves into a detailed valuation analysis of the company to provide an answer. Let's explore.

Introduction to MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial)

Founded in 2000, MarketAxess Holdings is a leading electronic fixed-income trading platform that connects broker/dealers and institutional investors. The company primarily focuses on credit-based fixed-income securities with its main trading products being U.S. investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Recently, the company has expanded more aggressively into Treasuries and municipal bonds with the acquisitions of LiquidityEdge and MuniBrokers in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The company also provides pre- and post-trade services with its acquisition of Regulatory Reporting Hub from Deutsche Börse Group in 2020 adding to its product offerings.

The company's current stock price is $242.84, with a market cap of $9.10 billion. However, the GF Value, an estimation of fair value based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, stands at $396.92. This discrepancy suggests that MarketAxess Holdings might be significantly undervalued.

1691834765331660800.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at.

According to the GF Value calculation, MarketAxess Holdings appears to be significantly undervalued. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. Given its current price and market cap, MarketAxess Holdings indicates a clear undervaluation.

Because MarketAxess Holdings is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1691834742854385664.png

Financial Strength of MarketAxess Holdings

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. A great starting point for understanding a company's financial strength is looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage.

MarketAxess Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.21, which is better than 59.05% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of MarketAxess Holdings at 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1691834787125264384.png

Profitability and Growth of MarketAxess Holdings

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. MarketAxess Holdings has been profitable 10 years over the past decade. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $733 million and an EPS of $6.71. Its operating margin is 44.35%, which ranks better than 80.76% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. Overall, the profitability of MarketAxess Holdings is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of MarketAxess Holdings is 12.3%, which ranks better than 59.71% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. However, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.2%, which ranks worse than 50.32% of companies in the Capital Markets industry.

Return on Invested Capital vs. Weighted Average Cost of Capital

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, MarketAxess Holdings's ROIC is 31.56, and its WACC is 9.56.

1691834806435840000.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of MarketAxess Holdings appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. However, its growth ranks worse than 50.32% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. To learn more about MarketAxess Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.