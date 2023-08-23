Banco Macro SA (BMA): A Good Outperformance Potential with a GF Score of 82

Article's Main Image

Banco Macro SA (

BMA, Financial), a prominent player in the banking industry, is currently trading at $24.08 with a market cap of $2.18 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.35% today and a 1.18% increase over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into BMA's GF Score of 82/100, which indicates good outperformance potential, according to GuruFocus' ranking system.

1691842493496164352.png

Financial Strength Analysis

BMA's Financial Strength rank stands at 5/10. This metric evaluates a company's financial situation based on factors such as its interest coverage, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z score. BMA's debt to revenue ratio is 0.52, indicating a moderate level of debt relative to its revenue. However, the Altman Z-Score is not applicable in this case.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank of BMA is 7/10, suggesting a high level of profitability. This rank is determined by factors such as the Operating Margin, Piotroski F-Score, and the consistency of profitability. BMA has shown consistent profitability over the past 9 years, with a Piotroski F-Score of 4. However, the operating margin is not applicable in this case.

Growth Rank Analysis

BMA boasts a perfect Growth Rank of 10/10, indicating robust growth in terms of revenue and profitability. The 5-year revenue growth rate is an impressive 40.30%, and the 3-year revenue growth rate stands at 21.80%. However, the 5-year EBITDA growth rate is not applicable.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank of BMA is 2/10, which is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio. This low rank suggests that the stock might be overvalued at the current price.

Momentum Rank Analysis

BMA's Momentum Rank is 6/10, indicating a moderate level of momentum in the stock's performance. This rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its competitors, BMA stands out with a higher GF Score. Grupo Financiero Galicia SA has a GF Score of 36, Banco BBVA Argentina SA has a score of 60, and Banco Patagonia SA has a score of 61. You can find more details about these competitors here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BMA's overall GF Score of 82/100 suggests good outperformance potential. The company has demonstrated strong growth and profitability, although its financial strength and GF Value Rank could be improved. Potential investors should consider these factors when evaluating BMA as an investment opportunity.

Please note that all data and rankings are accurate as of 2023-08-16.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
