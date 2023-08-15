Insider Sell: Marygrace Degrazio Sells 9,754 Shares of News Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 15, 2023, Marygrace Degrazio, Chief Accounting Officer of News Corp (

NWS, Financial), sold 9,754 shares of the company. This move is part of a broader trend of insider selling at News Corp, which we will explore in more detail.

Marygrace Degrazio has been with News Corp for several years, serving in various financial roles before her current position as Chief Accounting Officer. Her insider trading activities provide valuable insights into the financial health and future prospects of News Corp.

News Corp is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers throughout the world. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, cable network programming in Australia, and pay-tv distribution in Australia.

Over the past year, Marygrace Degrazio has sold 9,754 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This trend of selling without any offsetting purchases raises questions about the company's future prospects.

1692083870805000192.png

The insider transaction history for News Corp shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 2 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend of insider selling could be a red flag for potential investors.

On the day of Marygrace Degrazio’s recent sell, shares of News Corp were trading for $21.08 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $12.15 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 79.96, which is higher than the industry median of 17.3 and higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This high price-earnings ratio could indicate that the stock is overvalued.

1692083889482235904.png

With a price of $21.08 and a GuruFocus Value of $20.33, News Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.04. This means the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider selling activity at News Corp, coupled with the company's high price-earnings ratio, could be a cause for concern for potential investors. However, the stock's fair GF Value suggests that it may still be a reasonable investment at its current price.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.