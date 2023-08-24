Cementos Pacasmayo SAA: A High-Performing Stock with Strong Growth and Profitability

1 hours ago
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA (

CPAC, Financial) is a leading player in the building materials industry. As of August 17, 2023, the company's stock price stands at $5.54, with a market capitalization of $474.335 million. The stock has seen a gain of 3.17% today and a 6.13% increase over the past four weeks. This article will delve into the company's GF Score and its various components, providing a comprehensive analysis of its financial strength, profitability, growth, value, and momentum.

GF Score Analysis

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It uses five aspects of valuation and has been found to be closely correlated with the long-term performances of stocks. CPAC's GF Score is 91 out of 100, placing it in the highest outperformance potential category. This suggests that the company has a strong potential for future performance.

Financial Strength Analysis

The Financial Strength Rank measures a company's financial situation. CPAC's Financial Strength Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating a strong financial position. The company's interest coverage is 3.43, and its debt to revenue ratio is 0.01, both of which are favorable. However, its Altman Z score is 1.75, which is slightly below the safe zone.

Profitability Rank Analysis

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood of remaining profitable. CPAC's Profitability Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating high profitability. The company's Operating Margin is 17.27%, and its Piotroski F-Score is 6, both of which are strong indicators of profitability.

Growth Rank Analysis

The Growth Rank measures a company's revenue and profitability growth. CPAC's Growth Rank is 10 out of 10, indicating strong growth in both revenue and profitability. This suggests that the company has a high potential for future growth.

GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio. CPAC's GF Value Rank is 3 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued.

Momentum Rank Analysis

The Momentum Rank measures a stock's price momentum. CPAC's Momentum Rank is 8 out of 10, indicating strong price momentum.

Competitor Analysis

When compared to its main competitors, CPAC holds a strong position. Unacem Corp SAA has a GF Score of 58, CRH PLC has a GF Score of 84, and Holcim Ltd has a GF Score of 74. With a GF Score of 91, CPAC outperforms all these competitors, indicating its strong potential for future performance.

In conclusion, Cementos Pacasmayo SAA's high GF Score, strong financial strength, high profitability, strong growth, and strong momentum make it a promising investment. However, investors should also consider its GF Value Rank and the performance of its competitors when making investment decisions.

