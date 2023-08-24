Is Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) Modestly Undervalued?

An Analysis of the Intrinsic Value of Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 3.08%, a 3-month loss of -2.15%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.25, Juniper Networks Inc (

JNPR, Financial) presents an interesting case for valuation analysis. This article aims to determine whether the stock, currently trading at $27.96, is undervalued, overvalued, or fairly priced. Let's delve into the financials and market position of Juniper Networks to answer this question.

Company Overview

Juniper Networks Inc is a leading player in the design, development, and sale of high-performance network products and services. The company enables customers to build scalable, reliable, secure, and cost-effective networks for their businesses, with a focus on agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. Its offerings include routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence (AI), AI-enabled enterprise networking operations (AIOps), and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies. Juniper Networks also provides a variety of services, including maintenance and support, professional services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and education and training programs.

With a market cap of $9 billion and sales of $5.70 billion, Juniper Networks' stock price of $27.96 is compared with its GF Value of $34.19, indicating that it may be modestly undervalued.

1692242447066726400.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive GuruFocus metric that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides a quick overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade.

According to our GF Value, Juniper Networks (

JNPR, Financial) is modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth. The GF Value chart below provides a visual representation of this valuation.

1692242423863836672.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Assessing Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Companies with poor financial strength pose a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are two key metrics that can shed light on a company's financial strength. Juniper Networks has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.73, which is worse than 63.11% of companies in the Hardware industry. However, its overall financial strength is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1692242469204262912.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies tends to carry less risk, especially if the company has demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Juniper Networks has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $5.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.25. Its operating margin of 11.24% is better than 79.5% of companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Juniper Networks's profitability as strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Juniper Networks is 8%, which ranks better than 61.15% of companies in the Hardware industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.4%, which ranks worse than 58.66% of companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can also provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Juniper Networks's ROIC is 7.44 while its WACC came in at 8.78.

1692242487818584064.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Juniper Networks (

JNPR, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 58.66% of companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Juniper Networks stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.