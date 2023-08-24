Elevate Your Website With GuruFocus Widgets: A New Feature for Our Community

Unveiling GuruFocus Widgets, a financial insight revolution for your website

Author's Avatar
Don Li
57 minutes ago
Summary
  • Diverse Widget Suite: From the S&P 500 Heat Map to Top Gainers and Losers, choose from a range of widgets tailored to showcase key financial insights.
  • Seamless Integration: Enhance your website or blog effortlessly with our user-friendly iFrame embedding process.
  • Free for GuruFocus Users: Dive into a wealth of financial data and tools at no additional cost, exclusively for our community members.
Article's Main Image

We are excited to introduce a suite of widgets designed to bring a wealth of financial insights directly to your website or blog. Whether you are a seasoned financial blogger, a business owner or simply someone passionate about the markets, our widgets are tailored to provide your audience with a comprehensive view of the financial landscape.

1692251962994589696.png

Dive into our Widget offerings:

  1. Stock Widget: Showcase individual stock data, offering a snapshot of its performance and key metrics.
  2. S&P 500 Heat Map: Visualize the S&P 500's performance with a color-coded heat map, highlighting stock movements.
  3. Guru Top Holdings Breakdowns: Display the top holdings of renowned market gurus, providing insights into their investment strategies.
  4. U.S. Market Buffett Indicator: Offer a perspective on market valuation based on the renowned Buffett Indicator.
  5. Market Overview: Give a broad view of the market's performance.
  6. Treasury Yield Spread: Illuminate the difference between short-term and long-term treasury yields, a key indicator of economic sentiment.
  7. U.S. Market Shiller PE: Present the cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio, offering insights into market valuation.
  8. Top Gainers and Top Losers: Highlight the day's standout stocks, both on the upside and downside.

Why integrate GuruFocus Widgets?

  • Enhanced Engagement: Engage your audience with interactive and informative widgets that provide valuable financial insights.
  • Ease of Use: Integration is straightforward. Simply copy the provided iFrame code and paste it into your website or blog.
  • Customizable: Tailor each widget's appearance to align with your site's aesthetics.
  • Absolutely Free for GuruFocus Users: If you are part of our community and own a website or blog, you can access and use these widgets at no additional cost.

Get started today

To integrate these widgets:

  1. Log in to your GuruFocus account.
  2. Head to the 'Widgets' page.
  3. Choose and customize your desired widget.
  4. Embed the generated JavaScript code into your site.

It's that simple!

Need assistance or have questions?

We are here to help! If you encounter any issues or have questions about the GuruFocus widgets, please open a support ticket. Alternatively, you can also join the conversation and seek guidance in our official GuruFocus Discord server. Our community and support team are always eager to assist and ensure you make the most of these new features.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.