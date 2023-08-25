Meta Platforms (META): An Undervalued Gem in the Interactive Media Industry?

A comprehensive analysis of Meta Platforms' intrinsic value and financial strength

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Meta Platforms Inc (

META, Financial), with a 3-month gain of 11.67% and a daily loss of -3.24%, has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 8.58. These figures suggest that the stock could be modestly undervalued. In this article, we will analyze Meta Platforms' valuation, financial strength, and growth prospects to answer this question. Please read on for a detailed analysis.

Introduction to Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial)

Meta Platforms is the world's largest online social network, boasting 3.8 billion monthly active users across its family of apps. The firm's ecosystem primarily consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and several features surrounding these products. Over 90% of the firm's total revenue comes from advertising, with more than 45% from the U.S. and Canada and over 20% from Europe. As of August 18, 2023, Meta Platforms' stock price stands at $275.85, compared to its estimated fair value (GF Value) of $330.04.

1692545432627970048.png

Understanding Meta Platforms' GF Value

The GF Value is a measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on the summary page indicates the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, it is undervalued, and its future return will likely be higher.

Given its current price of $275.85 per share and a market cap of $709.80 billion, Meta Platforms is estimated to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1692545414827343872.png

Meta Platforms' Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Meta Platforms has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.48, ranking worse than 71.79% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Meta Platforms' financial strength as 8 out of 10, indicating a strong balance sheet.

1692545449774284800.png

Profitability and Growth of Meta Platforms

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. Meta Platforms has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $120.50 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.58. Its operating margin is 23.8%, ranking better than 84.79% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of Meta Platforms is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Meta Platforms is 20.6%, ranking better than 71.15% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.5%, ranking better than 51.55% of companies in the Interactive Media industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can evaluate its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If ROIC exceeds WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Meta Platforms' ROIC is 17.19, while its WACC is 10.53.

1692545466295648256.png

Conclusion

In summary, Meta Platforms' stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. The company has strong financial strength and profitability, with growth ranking better than 51.55% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. For more detailed financials of Meta Platforms, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.