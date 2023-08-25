Glendon Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Independence Contract Drilling Inc

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Glendon Capital Management LP, a renowned investment firm, has recently increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling Inc (

ICD, Financial). This article will delve into the details of the transaction, provide an overview of the guru and the traded company, and analyze the performance and prospects of the traded stock.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 16, 2023, with Glendon Capital Management LP adding 1,036,133 shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc to its portfolio. This move resulted in a 202.58% change in shares, impacting the firm's portfolio by 0.32%. The shares were acquired at a price of $2.97 each, bringing the total shares held by the firm to 1,547,614. This represents 0.48% of the firm's portfolio and 9.90% of the traded company's shares.

Profile of the Guru

Glendon Capital Management LP, based in Santa Monica, California, is an investment firm with a focus on distressed and special situations investments. The firm currently holds 18 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $945 million. Its top holdings include Ally Financial Inc (

ALLY, Financial), NRG Energy Inc (NRG, Financial), Vistra Corp (VST, Financial), Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK, Financial), and Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Communication Services and Energy sectors. 1692627626377609216.png

Overview of the Traded Stock

Independence Contract Drilling Inc, based in the USA, is a provider of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. The company, which went public on August 8, 2014, operates a premium land rig fleet and develops its own ShaleDriller series rig. With a market capitalization of $42.817 million, the company's stock is currently priced at $3.0399. Despite a PE percentage of 0.00, indicating a loss, the stock is considered modestly undervalued with a GF Value of 4.23 and a price to GF Value ratio of 0.71. 1692627608790892544.png

Performance of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, the stock has gained 2.35%, although it has lost 98.62% since its IPO. The stock's year-to-date performance stands at 0.66%. According to the GF-Score, the stock has a score of 61/100, indicating a potential for average performance. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, its Profitability Rank is 3/10, its Growth Rank is 1/10, its GF Value Rank is 10/10, and its Momentum Rank is 5/10. The stock's Piotroski F-Score is 6, its Altman Z score is -0.50, and its cash to debt ratio is 0.04.

Industry Overview of the Traded Stock

Independence Contract Drilling Inc operates in the Oil & Gas industry. The company's interest coverage is 0.63, its ROE is -3.69, and its ROA is -1.88. Over the past three years, the company's revenue has declined by 35.70%, while its EBITDA and earnings have grown by 27.30% and 32.20% respectively.

Momentum and Predictability of the Traded Stock

The stock's RSI 5 day is 55.54, its RSI 9 day is 53.84, and its RSI 14 day is 53.70. The stock's momentum index 6 - 1 month is -20.67, and its momentum index 12 - 1 month is -13.94. The stock's predictability rank is currently not available.

Largest Guru Holding the Traded Stock

The largest guru holding Independence Contract Drilling Inc is Fairfax Financial Holdings, although the exact share percentage is not available.

In conclusion, Glendon Capital Management LP's recent acquisition of Independence Contract Drilling Inc shares has increased its stake in the company, potentially influencing the stock's performance and the firm's portfolio. As of August 18, 2023, all data and rankings are accurate and based on the provided relative data.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.