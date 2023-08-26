Cannell Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Neuronetics Inc

On August 17, 2023, Cannell Capital LLC, a renowned investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Neuronetics Inc ( STIM, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Cannell Capital LLC and Neuronetics Inc, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its stake in Neuronetics Inc by 11.85%, selling 328,206 shares at a price of $1.74 per share. This transaction impacted the firm's portfolio by -0.11%, leaving it with a total of 2,440,536 shares in Neuronetics Inc. These shares now represent 0.85% of Cannell Capital LLC's portfolio and 8.45% of Neuronetics Inc's total shares.

Profile of Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC is an investment firm based in Jackson, Wyoming. The firm manages a portfolio of 66 stocks, with a total equity of $501 million. Its top holdings include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc ( HCCI, Financial), Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc ( BBW, Financial), North American Construction Group Ltd ( NOA, Financial), Tidewater Inc ( TDW, Financial), and Arlo Technologies Inc ( ARLO, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services.

Overview of Neuronetics Inc

Neuronetics Inc, symbol STIM, is a US-based medical technology company that went public on June 28, 2018. The company focuses on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. Its flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company operates in several segments, including NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System-International, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System-United States, Other-International, Other-United States, Treatment sessions-International, and Treatment sessions-United States.

Neuronetics Inc's Stock Information

As of August 19, 2023, Neuronetics Inc has a market cap of $48.509 million and a stock price of $1.68. The company's GF Score is 54/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, Profitability Rank is 1/10, Growth Rank is 2/10, GF Value Rank is 4/10, and Momentum Rank is 4/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, and its Altman Z score is -4.06, indicating financial distress.

Largest Guru's Involvement

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC is the largest guru investor in Neuronetics Inc. The firm's investment strategy and holdings could potentially influence the stock's performance and Cannell Capital LLC's transaction.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other notable gurus, such as Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), also hold shares in Neuronetics Inc. Their investment decisions could also impact the stock's performance and the implications of Cannell Capital LLC's transaction.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cannell Capital LLC's recent transaction involving Neuronetics Inc represents a significant development for both entities. The transaction's impact on the stock and the guru's portfolio will be closely watched by value investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.