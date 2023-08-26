Cannell Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Neuronetics Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 17, 2023, Cannell Capital LLC, a renowned investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Neuronetics Inc (

STIM, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Cannell Capital LLC and Neuronetics Inc, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its stake in Neuronetics Inc by 11.85%, selling 328,206 shares at a price of $1.74 per share. This transaction impacted the firm's portfolio by -0.11%, leaving it with a total of 2,440,536 shares in Neuronetics Inc. These shares now represent 0.85% of Cannell Capital LLC's portfolio and 8.45% of Neuronetics Inc's total shares.

Profile of Cannell Capital LLC

Cannell Capital LLC is an investment firm based in Jackson, Wyoming. The firm manages a portfolio of 66 stocks, with a total equity of $501 million. Its top holdings include Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (

HCCI, Financial), Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc (BBW, Financial), North American Construction Group Ltd (NOA, Financial), Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial), and Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO, Financial). The firm's primary investment sectors are Consumer Cyclical and Communication Services. 1692688070031179776.png

Overview of Neuronetics Inc

Neuronetics Inc, symbol STIM, is a US-based medical technology company that went public on June 28, 2018. The company focuses on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. Its flagship product, the NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company operates in several segments, including NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System-International, NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System-United States, Other-International, Other-United States, Treatment sessions-International, and Treatment sessions-United States. 1692688051295223808.png

Neuronetics Inc's Stock Information

As of August 19, 2023, Neuronetics Inc has a market cap of $48.509 million and a stock price of $1.68. The company's GF Score is 54/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Financial Strength is ranked 4/10, Profitability Rank is 1/10, Growth Rank is 2/10, GF Value Rank is 4/10, and Momentum Rank is 4/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 2, and its Altman Z score is -4.06, indicating financial distress.

Largest Guru's Involvement

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Management, LLC is the largest guru investor in Neuronetics Inc. The firm's investment strategy and holdings could potentially influence the stock's performance and Cannell Capital LLC's transaction.

Other Gurus' Involvement

Other notable gurus, such as

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), also hold shares in Neuronetics Inc. Their investment decisions could also impact the stock's performance and the implications of Cannell Capital LLC's transaction.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cannell Capital LLC's recent transaction involving Neuronetics Inc represents a significant development for both entities. The transaction's impact on the stock and the guru's portfolio will be closely watched by value investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.