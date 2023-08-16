Sylebra Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Impinj Inc

2 hours ago
On August 16, 2023,

Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio), a Hong Kong-based investment firm, added to its holdings in Impinj Inc, a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) and Impinj Inc, and the potential implications of this investment move.

Details of the Transaction

Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) acquired an additional 190,569 shares of Impinj Inc at a trade price of $60.02 per share. This transaction increased the firm's total holdings in Impinj Inc to 3,591,248 shares, representing 13.37% of the company's outstanding shares. The transaction had a 0.47% impact on Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio, raising the position of Impinj Inc to 8.8% of the firm's total holdings.

Profile of Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)

Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio) is an investment firm located at 28 Hennessy Road, 20th Floor, Hong Kong. The firm holds 22 stocks in its portfolio, with a total equity of $2.44 billion. Its top holdings include Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD, Financial), Impinj Inc (PI, Financial), RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial), Elastic NV (ESTC, Financial), and PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Technology and Industrials sectors. 1692869217369456640.png

Overview of Impinj Inc

Impinj Inc, listed under the symbol PI, is a US-based company that operates a platform enabling wireless connectivity to everyday items. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product and a connectivity layer. Impinj Inc has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a current stock price of $57.54. Since its IPO on July 21, 2016, the company's stock has grown by 219.67%. The company's GF Score is 77/100, indicating a likely average performance potential. 1692869197240991744.png

Analysis of Impinj Inc's Financials

Impinj Inc's financial strength is ranked 4/10, with a Z score of 2.66 and a cash to debt ratio of 0.37. The company's profitability rank is also 4/10. Its growth rank is 7/10, indicating a good growth potential. The company's GF Value Rank is 8/10, suggesting that the stock is undervalued. However, the company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, indicating a poor financial health.

Impinj Inc's Performance in the Hardware Industry

In the Hardware industry, Impinj Inc's ROE and ROA are -105.58 and -4.24 respectively. The company's gross margin growth is 1.10, and its operating margin growth is 8.10. Over the past three years, the company's revenue, EBITDA, and earning growth are 13.00, 7.90, and 3.30 respectively. The company's RSI 14 Day is 27.43, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -31.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Sylebra Capital Ltd (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of additional shares in Impinj Inc is a significant move that increases the firm's exposure to the Technology sector. Despite Impinj Inc's current financial challenges, the company's growth potential and undervalued status may offer attractive investment opportunities. However, investors should consider the company's low Piotroski F-Score and the potential risks associated with its financial health. As always, it is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

