Is Broadcom (AVGO) Modestly Overvalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Investigating the intrinsic value of Broadcom Inc (AVGO) using the GuruFocus proprietary valuation method

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily gain of 2.12% and a three-month gain of 22.47%, Broadcom Inc (

AVGO, Financial) is a stock that has attracted significant attention. The company reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 31.89. However, the question remains: is the stock modestly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Broadcom (AVGO) to answer this question. Keep reading to gain insights into Broadcom's financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects.

A Snapshot of Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial)

Broadcom, the sixth-largest semiconductor company worldwide, has expanded into various software businesses, generating over $30 billion in annual revenue. The company sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. Furthermore, Broadcom has a significant customer base, including Apple, which accounts for roughly one-fifth of its sales. The company is primarily a fabless designer but maintains some in-house manufacturing, such as its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the iPhone.

Broadcom's income breakdown: 1693632321250394112.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the current intrinsic value of a stock. This valuation method is based on three factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to the GF Value, Broadcom (

AVGO, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The stock's fair value is estimated based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $843.39 per share, Broadcom stock appears to be modestly overvalued.

Because Broadcom is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

1693632303768535040.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Broadcom (AVGO, Financial)

Investing in companies with robust financial strength reduces the risk of permanent loss. The financial strength of a company can be evaluated by looking at its cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Broadcom has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.29, which is worse than 84.74% of 865 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, the financial strength of Broadcom is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

Debt and cash of Broadcom over the past years: 1693632341500493824.png

Profitability and Growth of Broadcom (AVGO, Financial)

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if the company has demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Broadcom has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $35 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $31.89. Its operating margin of 45.3% is better than 97.54% of 936 companies in the Semiconductors industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Broadcom's profitability as strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Broadcom is 13.3%, which ranks better than 53.41% of 865 companies in the Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26%, which ranks better than 54.56% of 768 companies in the Semiconductors industry.

ROIC vs WACC

A company's profitability can also be evaluated by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Broadcom's ROIC is 24.78 while its WACC came in at 10.37.

The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Broadcom is shown below: 1693632357216550912.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Broadcom (

AVGO, Financial) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 54.56% of 768 companies in the Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Broadcom stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.