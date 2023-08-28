Is Johnson & Johnson's Stock Fairly Valued? A Comprehensive Analysis

A deep dive into the intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily loss of 2.99%, a 3-month gain of 6.93%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.94, Johnson & Johnson (

JNJ, Financial) presents an intriguing case for investors. Is the stock fairly valued? This article provides a comprehensive analysis to answer this question.

Company Overview

As the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm, Johnson & Johnson operates through three divisions: pharmaceutical, medical devices and diagnostics, and consumer. The drug and device groups represent close to 80% of sales and drive the majority of cash flows for the firm. With over half of total revenue generated in the United States, Johnson & Johnson has a significant presence in the healthcare sector.

1693632800428654592.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value denotes the intrinsic value of a stock, considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. It offers a comprehensive perspective on the fair trading value of the stock.

Valuation of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, Financial)

Based on the GF Value calculation, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The current stock price of $167.33 per share and a market cap of $434.90 billion align with this estimation. As Johnson & Johnson is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1693632783462694912.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Johnson & Johnson has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.63, which is worse than 56.95% of 1029 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. However, Johnson & Johnson's overall financial strength is ranked 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating fair financial strength.

1693632825829359616.png

Profitability and Growth

Johnson & Johnson has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $97.80 billion and an operating margin of 25.5% better than 90.93% of 1036 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. However, its growth ranks worse than 57.56% of 886 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry, with a 3-year average revenue growth rate worse than 52.85% of 912 companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) of 14.82 to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 6.14, Johnson & Johnson is creating value for shareholders.

1693632843273469952.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Johnson & Johnson (

JNJ, Financial) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks lower than most companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Johnson & Johnson stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliver above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.