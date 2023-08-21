Is General Mills Inc. (GIS) Fairly Valued? An In-depth Valuation Analysis

Unveiling the intrinsic value of General Mills (GIS) through a meticulous valuation analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On August 21, 2023, General Mills Inc (

GIS, Financial) experienced a day's change of -1.75%, marking a 3-month loss of -20.65%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 4.31, the question arises: is General Mills fairly valued? This article presents a comprehensive valuation analysis of General Mills, aiming to provide valuable insights for potential investors. Let's delve into the details.

Company Introduction

General Mills is a leading global packaged food company, producing snacks, cereal, convenient meals, yogurt, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, and superpremium ice cream. Its most notable brands include Nature Valley, Cheerios, Old El Paso, Yoplait, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, BLUE, and Haagen-Dazs. In fiscal 2022, 77% of its revenue was derived from the United States, but the company also operates in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. While most of General Mills' products are sold through retail stores to consumers, the company also sells products into the food-service channel and the commercial baking industry.

As of the latest data, General Mills (

GIS, Financial) has a market cap of $40.10 billion, sales of $20.10 billion, and a stock price of $68.98. The fair value (GF Value) of the company is estimated at $75.45, indicating that the stock is fairly valued.

1693633389921304576.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value.

According to the GF Value, General Mills (

GIS, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value calculation, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. At its current price of $68.98 per share, General Mills stock appears to be fairly valued.

1693633373332832256.png

Evaluating Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, it's crucial for investors to research and review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are great ways to understand its financial strength. General Mills has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, ranking worse than 84.95% of 1787 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The overall financial strength of General Mills is 5 out of 10, indicating that the financial strength of General Mills is fair.

1693633414105661440.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. General Mills has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $20.10 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.31. Its operating margin of 15.16% is better than 84.43% of 1818 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks General Mills's profitability as strong.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of General Mills is 5.2%, which ranks worse than 54.12% of 1713 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 4.3%, which ranks worse than 53.61% of 1522 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

ROIC vs WACC

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, General Mills's ROIC is 8.11 while its WACC came in at 3.8.

1693633430568304640.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of General Mills (

GIS, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 53.61% of 1522 companies in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry. To learn more about General Mills stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.