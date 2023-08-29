Hein Park Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc

Hein Park Capital Management LP, a New York-based investment firm, recently acquired a significant stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (

DBD, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded stock's performance and valuation. The goal is to provide valuable insights to our value investor members.

Profile of Hein Park Capital Management LP

Hein Park Capital Management LP is located at 888 7th Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10106. The firm's investment philosophy is not publicly disclosed, but its equity holdings are valued at $12 million. Currently, the firm holds only one stock, Hertz Global Holdings Inc (

HTZWW, Financial), which is its top holding. 1693835518720081920.png

Details of the Transaction

The transaction took place on August 11, 2023, with Hein Park Capital Management LP buying 3,470,687 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc. The trade price was $0.0232 per share, making the total shares held by the firm 3,470,687. This acquisition represents a new holding for the firm, accounting for 0.65% of its portfolio. The firm now holds a 9.24% stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Overview of Diebold Nixdorf Inc

Diebold Nixdorf Inc, symbol DBD, is a US-based company that went public on April 27, 1964. The company provides software and hardware services for the financial and retail industries. Its customer segments include banking, which offers integrated solutions for financial institutions, and retail, which offers solutions, software, and services to improve the checkout process for retailers. 1693835499677941760.png

The company's market cap is $4.358 million, and its current stock price is $20.19. However, the company's PE percentage is 0.00, indicating that it is currently at a loss. According to GuruFocus's valuation, the stock is significantly overvalued, with a GF Value of 7.95 and a Price to GF Value ratio of 2.54.

Stock Performance and Valuation

Since its IPO, Diebold Nixdorf Inc's stock has gained 544.29%, and it has gained 86925.86% since the transaction. The stock's year-to-date performance is 1282.88%. The stock's GF Score is 48/100, indicating poor future performance potential. Its Balance Sheet Rank is 4/10, its Profitability Rank is 3/10, its Growth Rank is 1/10, its GF Value Rank is 2/10, and its Momentum Rank is 2/10.

Financial Health of the Stock

Diebold Nixdorf Inc's financial health is questionable, with a Piotroski F-Score of 3 and an Altman Z score of -0.85. The company's cash to debt ratio is 0.44, ranking it 2159th in the software industry. Its return on equity (ROE) is 0.00, and its return on assets (ROA) is -30.93, ranking it 2317th in the industry. The company's gross margin growth is 3.10, but its operating margin growth and 3-year revenue growth are both negative, at 0.00 and -7.20, respectively.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

The stock's 5-day RSI is 87.11, its 9-day RSI is 88.91, and its 14-day RSI is 89.55. Its 6 - 1 month momentum index is -97.99, and its 12 - 1 month momentum index is -98.42. The stock's predictability rank is not available.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hein Park Capital Management LP's acquisition of a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc is a significant move for the firm. However, the stock's poor performance and valuation metrics, as well as its weak financial health, suggest that it may not be a good investment for value investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own research and consider their investment goals before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
