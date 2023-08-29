Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

On August 18, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (

NMAI, Financial) by adding 204,059 shares at a price of $11.68 per share. This transaction has increased the firm's total holdings in NMAI to 3,375,751 shares, representing 1.03% of its portfolio and 10.10% of NMAI's total shares.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a renowned investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investment strategy primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund (

NMAI, Financial) is a USA-based closed-end management investment company. The company operates in a single segment, focusing on the pursuit of total return, comprised of income or distributions and capital appreciation. As of August 22, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $390.746 million and its stock is currently trading at $11.69 per share. However, due to insufficient data, the company's GF Value cannot be evaluated.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund's Stock Performance

Since its Initial Public Offering, NMAI's stock price has decreased by 25.68%. However, the stock has gained 0.78% year-to-date and 0.09% since the transaction. According to GuruFocus, NMAI has a GF Score of 19/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The company's Financial Strength, Profitability Rank, Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank are all below average, further supporting the GF Score's prediction.

Financial Health of Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund

NMAI's financial health is a concern, with a Return on Equity (ROE) of -26.22% and a Return on Assets (ROA) of -17.19%. The company's Gross Margin Growth, Operating Margin Growth, and 3-year Revenue, EBITDA, and Earning Growth are all unavailable due to insufficient data. The company's financial health and performance metrics suggest a need for improvement.

Nuveen Multi-Asset Income Fund's Stock Momentum

NMAI's stock momentum is also weak, with a 5-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 32.15, a 9-day RSI of 36.41, and a 14-day RSI of 41.97. The company's Momentum Index for 6 - 1 Month is -2.85, and for 12 - 1 Month is -16.76. These figures indicate a lack of positive momentum in the stock's price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P.'s recent acquisition of additional shares in NMAI is a significant move for the firm. However, given NMAI's poor financial health, weak stock performance, and lack of positive momentum, it remains to be seen how this transaction will impact both the firm's portfolio and NMAI's future performance.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
