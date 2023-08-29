Long-established in the Banks industry, KeyCorp ( KEY, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a decline of 2.62%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 5.3%. Fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of KeyCorp.

Decoding the GF Score

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned KeyCorp the GF Score of 64 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding KeyCorp's Business

With a market cap of $9.93 billion and sales of $6.87 billion, KeyCorp operates in the banking industry, primarily serving middle-market commercial clients through a hybrid community/corporate bank model. The Ohio-based company, with assets of over $170 billion, has a bank footprint spanning 16 states, predominantly concentrated in its two largest markets: Ohio and New York.

Financial Strength Breakdown

KeyCorp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's Altman Z-Score is just 0, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.03 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels.

The company's debt-to-equity ratio is 2.1, which is worse than 84.82% of 1331 companies in the Banks industry. A high debt-to-equity ratio suggests over-reliance on borrowing and vulnerability to market fluctuations. Additionally, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 4.23, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 75.86% of 1313 companies in the Banks industry. Tillinghast said in his book “Big Money Think's Small: Biases, Blind Spots, and Smarter Investing” that a high debt-to-Ebitda ratio can be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Profitability Breakdown

KeyCorp's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where KeyCorp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank.

Next Steps

Given KeyCorp's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. It's crucial for investors to consider these factors when making investment decisions.