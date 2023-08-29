Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc

Firm real-time pick highlight

Author's Avatar
18 minutes ago
Summary
  • Firm boosts holding in EMO
Article's Main Image

On August 18, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P., a New York-based investment firm, increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (

EMO, Financial). The firm added 16,785 shares to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings to 2,375,777 shares. This transaction, priced at $31.42 per share, represents a 0.71% change in the firm's holdings and has a 0.01% impact on its portfolio. The firm now holds a 1.95% position in its portfolio and a significant 18.58% stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a prominent investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's investments are primarily concentrated in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.1694016845566181376.png

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc: A Brief Overview

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (

EMO, Financial), based in the USA, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company, which went public on June 10, 2011, aims to provide long-term investors with a high level of total return, with an emphasis on cash distributions. The company operates in a single segment and has a market capitalization of $407.914 million. The current stock price stands at $31.9.1694016827245461504.png

Performance and Potential of EMO Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc's stock performance is currently not profitable, with a PE percentage of 0.00. The GF Value, which represents the intrinsic value of the stock, is also not applicable. Despite this, the stock has seen a gain of 1.53% since the transaction and a year-to-date increase of 15.62%. However, it has declined by 66.26% since its IPO.

The stock's GF Score is 41 out of 100, indicating a poor future performance potential. Its Financial Strength is ranked 5 out of 10, while its Profitability Rank is 2 out of 10. The stock's Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both not applicable, but it has a strong Momentum Rank of 8 out of 10.

Financial Health and Growth of EMO

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc's financial health is characterized by a cash to debt ratio and an Altman Z score of 0.00, indicating a lack of data. The company's ROE and ROA are -7.94 and -5.44, respectively, with respective ranks of 1144 and 1127. The company's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are also not applicable. Over the past three years, the company's revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earning growth have all been 0.00, indicating lack of growth data.

EMO's Stock Momentum

The stock's RSI 5 Day, RSI 9 Day, and RSI 14 Day are 59.27, 56.30, and 56.99, respectively. The Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month and Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month are 5.89 and 4.27, respectively. The RSI 14 Day Rank is 1535, and the Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 350.

Transaction Analysis

The recent acquisition by Saba Capital Management, L.P. indicates a strong belief in the potential of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Despite the stock's current performance and potential indicators, the firm's increased stake could signal an expected turnaround. This transaction has not only increased the firm's influence on EMO but also diversified its portfolio in the Asset Management industry.

All data and rankings are accurate as of August 22, 2023.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.