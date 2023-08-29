Is DexCom Inc (DXCM) Modestly Undervalued? A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Unveiling the intrinsic value of DexCom's stock through the lens of GuruFocus' proprietary valuation method

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Notwithstanding a daily gain of 2.2%, DexCom Inc (

DXCM, Financial) has experienced a 3-month loss of 10.32%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at 0.86, raising the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to answer this question through a meticulous valuation analysis. Read on to discover the intrinsic value of DexCom's stock.

Company Overview

DexCom Inc (

DXCM, Financial) designs and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetic patients, providing an alternative to traditional blood glucose meter processes. The company is also evolving its systems to integrate with insulin pumps from Insulet and Tandem. With a market cap of $41.50 billion and sales of $3.20 billion, DexCom's operating margin stands at 14.02%. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is 14.14% while the Weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is 11.11%. The company's current stock price is $106.98, which we will compare with its GF Value of $141.61.

1694114798033174528.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. It considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it could indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, thus influencing future returns.

DexCom's stock appears to be modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. This implies that the long-term return of DexCom's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1694114775098720256.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, investors must review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. DexCom's cash-to-debt ratio of 1.08 ranks worse than 64.83% of 833 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Nevertheless, DexCom's overall financial strength is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1694114821437390848.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. DexCom has been profitable 4 times over the past 10 years. With a revenue of $3.20 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.86, its operating margin of 14.02% ranks better than 72.33% of 824 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, DexCom's profitability ranks at 4 out of 10, indicating poor profitability.

One of the most crucial factors in a company's valuation is growth. DexCom's average annual revenue growth is 19.4%, ranking better than 75.24% of 723 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 31.8%, which ranks better than 77% of 726 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) can also evaluate its profitability. DexCom's ROIC was 14.14 over the past 12 months, while its WACC was 11.11. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it signifies that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1694114841599410176.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, DexCom's stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, but its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 77% of 726 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For more information about DexCom's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.