Unpacking the Value Trap: A Deep Dive into My Size Inc (MYSZ)

Understanding the Risks and Rewards of Investing in My Size (MYSZ)

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors continually seek stocks priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is My Size Inc (

MYSZ, Financial). The stock, currently priced at $2.6, recorded a day's gain of 13.04% and a 3-month increase of 102.42%. Its fair valuation stands at $86.97, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates potential overvaluation or undervaluation, affecting its future return.

1694358547019595776.png

Identifying Potential Risks

Investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with My Size should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of -13.13, and a Beneish M-Score of 5.84 that exceeds -1.78, the threshold for potential earnings manipulation. These indicators suggest that My Size, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding Altman Z-score and Beneish M-Score

The Altman Z-score, developed by Professor Edward I. Altman, is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Developed by Professor Messod Beneish, the Beneish M-Score is based on eight financial variables that reflect different aspects of a company's financial performance and position. A high M-Score may indicate potential earnings manipulation.

Company Snapshot

My Size Inc is a US-based technology company that focuses on the development of an application that assists consumers in accurately measuring their body for clothing fitting using a smartphone. The company generates its revenue through selling products to customers, and licensing cloud-enabled software subscriptions and associated software maintenance and support.

1694358564518232064.png

Dissecting My Size's Low Altman Z-Score

Analysis of My Size's Altman Z-score reveals potential financial distress. The company's Working Capital to Total Assets ratio has been declining over the past few years (2021: 0.90; 2022: 0.39; 2023: -0.09), suggesting potential liquidity issues. Moreover, a contraction in its Gross Margin over the past three years (2021: 0; 2022: 43.88; 2023: 4.75) could negatively impact the company's profitability.

Furthermore, an increase in the company's asset quality ratio over the past three years (2021: 0.01; 2022: 0.07; 2023: 0.38) might signal underlying issues, potentially misrepresenting the company's actual financial position. Lastly, a significant surge in revenue in the last 12 months, with a rise of 553.33%, could potentially signal aggressive income recognition or sales manipulation tactics.

1694358603630116864.png

Conclusion: A Potential Value Trap?

Despite the seemingly undervalued price, the financial indicators suggest that My Size might be a potential value trap. The low Altman Z-Score and high Beneish M-Score, coupled with declining working capital and gross margin, raise concerns about the company's financial health. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before investing in My Size.

For GuruFocus Premium members interested in finding stocks with high Altman Z-Score, you may use the Walter Schloss Screen . To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.