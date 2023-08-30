Long-established in the Metals & Mining industry, Golden Minerals Co ( AUMN, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 14.01%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -77.68%. However, fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Golden Minerals Co.

What Is the GF Score?

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Golden Minerals Co the GF Score of 58 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Golden Minerals Co Business

Golden Minerals Co is an exploration stage company engaged in the mining, construction, and exploration of precious metals and mineral properties. It owns and operates Velardena and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico, the El Quevar exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina, and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in or near historical precious metals producing regions of Mexico. The company's business is structured into two divisions, Mexico operations, and Corporate Exploration and Other.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Golden Minerals Co's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's Altman Z-Scoreis just -50.5, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years.

Profitability Breakdown

Golden Minerals Co's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. Golden Minerals Co's Operating Margin has declined over the past five years ((-425,893.00%)), as shown by the following data: 2018: -0.98; 2019: -65.30; 2020: -156.11; 2021: -5.73; 2022: -43.57; .

With a Piotroski F-Score of 2, Golden Minerals Co's financial health appears concerning. This score, rooted in Joseph Piotroski's nine-point scale, evaluates a firm's profitability, liquidity, and operating efficiency. Given its rating, Golden Minerals Co might be facing challenges in these areas.

Next Steps

