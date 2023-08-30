On August 18, 2023, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP made a significant move in the stock market by reducing its stake in Bristow Group Inc. The firm sold 892 shares at a price of $28.76 per share, bringing its total holdings in the company to 3,651,792 shares. This transaction had a -0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio and reduced its position in Bristow Group Inc by -0.02%. Despite the reduction, Bristow Group Inc still constitutes a significant 42.63% of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP's portfolio.

About Solus Alternative Asset Management LP

Solus Alternative Asset Management LP is a prominent investment firm based in Summit, New Jersey. The firm's portfolio is diverse, with holdings in eight different stocks. Its top holdings include Chevron Corp( CVX, Financial), Valero Energy Corp( VLO, Financial), Exxon Mobil Corp( XOM, Financial), Bristow Group Inc( VTOL, Financial), and Frontier Communications Parent Inc( FYBR, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $246 million, with a strong focus on the Energy and Communication Services sectors.

Details of the Trade

The recent transaction saw Solus Alternative Asset Management LP reduce its stake in Bristow Group Inc by 892 shares. This move had a -0.01% impact on the firm's portfolio and reduced its position in the company to 42.63%. Despite the reduction, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP still holds a significant 12.96% stake in Bristow Group Inc.

Overview of Bristow Group Inc

Bristow Group Inc, listed under the symbol VTOL, is a leading provider of vertical flight solutions. The company offers a range of aviation services to major integrated, national, and independent energy companies. Its services include commercial search and rescue (SAR) services, fixed-wing transportation, and other aviation-related solutions. The company operates in several countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K, and the United States. Bristow Group Inc has a market cap of $778.222 million.

Stock Performance Analysis

As of August 23, 2023, Bristow Group Inc's stock price stands at $27.62, with a PE percentage of 125.55. The stock is considered modestly undervalued according to the GF Value Rank, with a GF Value of $31.77. Since its IPO on June 12, 2020, the stock has gained 69.24%. The stock's year-to-date performance stands at 8.27%, with a GF Score of 60/100, indicating a poor future performance potential.

Financial Health of Bristow Group Inc

Bristow Group Inc's financial health is a mixed bag. The company has a Piotroski F-Score of 6 and an Altman Z score of 1.45, indicating a risk of financial distress. Its cash to debt ratio is 0.25, ranking 662nd in the industry. The company's return on equity (ROE) is 0.81, and its return on assets (ROA) is 0.35, ranking 654th and 658th in the industry, respectively.

Stock Momentum and Predictability

Bristow Group Inc's stock momentum is strong, with a 14-day RSI of 32.07 and a 6-1 month momentum index of 12.32. However, the company's predictability rank is not available, indicating a lack of consistent revenue and earnings growth over the past decade.

Largest Guru Holder

The largest guru holder of Bristow Group Inc is Donald Smith & Co. The significance of this position for the traded stock is yet to be determined.

In conclusion, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP's recent reduction in its stake in Bristow Group Inc is a significant move that could have implications for both the firm and the traded stock. Despite the reduction, Bristow Group Inc remains a significant part of Solus Alternative Asset Management LP's portfolio. Investors should keep a close eye on future developments.