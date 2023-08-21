Insider Buying: Broadwind Inc's Chief Human Resources Officer Hayes Kennedy Acquires 2,500 Shares

19 minutes ago

On August 21, 2023, Hayes Kennedy, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Broadwind Inc (

BWEN, Financial), purchased 2,500 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Who is Hayes Kennedy?

Hayes Kennedy is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Broadwind Inc. With a wealth of experience in human resources management, Kennedy plays a crucial role in the company's strategic planning and talent management. His decision to invest in the company's stock is a strong vote of confidence in Broadwind's future.

About Broadwind Inc

Broadwind Inc is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their main markets include renewable energy (wind and solar), natural gas and oil mining, and other industrial applications. With a market cap of $93.527 million, Broadwind Inc is a small-cap company with significant growth potential.

Insider Buying Analysis

Over the past year, Hayes Kennedy has purchased a total of 2,500 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a strong belief in the company's prospects.

The insider transaction history for Broadwind Inc shows a total of 8 insider buys over the past year, with only 1 insider sell. This trend suggests that insiders are bullish about the company's future.

1694499792383639552.png

The relationship between insider buying and selling and the stock price is often a strong indicator of a company's future performance. In the case of Broadwind Inc, the consistent insider buying could signal an undervalued stock and potential for price appreciation.

Valuation

On the day of Hayes Kennedy's recent buy, shares of Broadwind Inc were trading at $3.86 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $93.527 million.

With a price of $3.86 and a GuruFocus Value of $3.06, Broadwind Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26. This suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1694499807466356736.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the current overvaluation, the consistent insider buying, including the recent purchase by Hayes Kennedy, could indicate that the insiders believe the stock is undervalued and has potential for future growth.

As always, investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
