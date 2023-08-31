Long-established in the Asset Management industry, Principal Financial Group Inc ( PFG, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 1.83%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 13.85%. However, fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Principal Financial Group Inc.

Decoding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Principal Financial Group Inc the GF Score of 65 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding Principal Financial Group Inc's Business

Principal Financial Group Inc is a leader in Global investment management offering businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through our diverse family of financial services companies. It operates in four business segments that are Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Principal Financial Group Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. Additionally, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 9999, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 0% of 525 companies in the Asset Management industry. Tillinghast said in his book “Big Money Think's Small: Biases, Blind Spots, and Smarter Investing” that a high debt-to-Ebitda ratio can be a red flag unless tangible assets cover the debt.

Profitability Breakdown

Principal Financial Group Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. Principal Financial Group Inc's Net Margin has declined over the past five years (153.24%), as shown by the following data: 2018: 10.86; 2019: 8.59; 2020: 9.47; 2021: 11.99; 2022: 27.51; .

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Principal Financial Group Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. Lastly, Principal Financial Group Inc predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Next Steps

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance.