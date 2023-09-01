Saba Capital Management, L.P., a renowned investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund ( NPCT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data and rankings are accurate as of August 25, 2023.

Transaction Details

On August 24, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. added 32,989 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a price of $9.79 per share. This trade resulted in a 1.13% change in the firm's holdings and had a 0.01% impact on the portfolio. Following this transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. now holds a total of 2,954,057 shares of NPCT, representing 0.75% of its portfolio and 10.27% of the traded stock's total shares.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a New York-based investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a significant focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

About Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund ( NPCT, Financial) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek total return through high current income and capital appreciation, while giving special consideration to certain impact and environmental, social, and governance criteria. As of the date of this article, the company's market cap stands at $280.505 million, and its stock price is $9.755.

Financial Performance of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

Due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of NPCT cannot be evaluated. The stock's PE Percentage is 9999.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. The stock's Year-to-Date (YTD) price change ratio is -6.74%, and its price has decreased by 35.78% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The stock's GF Score is 19/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund's Rankings and Key Metrics

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The company's Growth Rank and Momentum Rank are both 0/10, indicating no growth or momentum. The company's Altman Z score and interest coverage are also not available due to insufficient data.

Transaction Analysis

The recent acquisition by Saba Capital Management, L.P. indicates the firm's confidence in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund's potential despite its current financial performance. This transaction has slightly increased the firm's stake in NPCT, but it has a minimal impact on the overall portfolio. It will be interesting to observe how this investment unfolds in the future.