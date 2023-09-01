Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Saba Capital Management, L.P., a renowned investment firm, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring additional shares in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (

NPCT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the guru's profile, and the traded company's basic information. The data and rankings are accurate as of August 25, 2023.

Transaction Details

On August 24, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. added 32,989 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund to its portfolio. The transaction was executed at a price of $9.79 per share. This trade resulted in a 1.13% change in the firm's holdings and had a 0.01% impact on the portfolio. Following this transaction, Saba Capital Management, L.P. now holds a total of 2,954,057 shares of NPCT, representing 0.75% of its portfolio and 10.27% of the traded stock's total shares.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. is a New York-based investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (

GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with a significant focus on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1695074027443322880.png

About Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (

NPCT, Financial) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek total return through high current income and capital appreciation, while giving special consideration to certain impact and environmental, social, and governance criteria. As of the date of this article, the company's market cap stands at $280.505 million, and its stock price is $9.755. 1695074009013551104.png

Financial Performance of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

Due to insufficient data, the GF Valuation of NPCT cannot be evaluated. The stock's PE Percentage is 9999.00, indicating that the company is currently at a loss. The stock's Year-to-Date (YTD) price change ratio is -6.74%, and its price has decreased by 35.78% since its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The stock's GF Score is 19/100, suggesting a poor future performance potential.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund's Rankings and Key Metrics

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank is 1/10. The company's Growth Rank and Momentum Rank are both 0/10, indicating no growth or momentum. The company's Altman Z score and interest coverage are also not available due to insufficient data.

Transaction Analysis

The recent acquisition by Saba Capital Management, L.P. indicates the firm's confidence in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund's potential despite its current financial performance. This transaction has slightly increased the firm's stake in NPCT, but it has a minimal impact on the overall portfolio. It will be interesting to observe how this investment unfolds in the future.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.