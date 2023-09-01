Is Etsy Inc (ETSY) a Value Trap? A Comprehensive Analysis

Unveiling the Hidden Risks of Investing in Etsy

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Value-oriented investors are constantly seeking stocks undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. Etsy Inc (

ETSY, Financial) is one such stock that demands attention. Currently priced at $72.88, the stock experienced a daily gain of 1.76% but a 3-month decline of 14.83%. The stock's fair valuation, as indicated by its GF Value, is $186.02.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents a stock's current intrinsic value derived from our unique method. It provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should trade. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow), the GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1695081137551966208.png

Why Etsy (ETSY, Financial) Might Be a Value Trap

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Etsy should not be overlooked. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 1.68. These indicators suggest that Etsy, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

The Altman Z-score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

A Closer Look at Etsy

Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace in the U.S. and the U.K., with significant operations in Germany, France, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $13.3 billion in 2022 consolidated gross merchandise volume, the firm has established itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space.

1695081161371418624.png

Dissecting Etsy's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of Etsy's Altman Z-score reveals that Etsy's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress. The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness. An analysis of Etsy's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: 0.15; 2022: 0.11; 2023: -0.26) indicates a descending trend. This reduction suggests that Etsy might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

When it comes to operational efficiency, a vital indicator for Etsy is its asset turnover. The data: 2021: 0.88; 2022: 0.67; 2023: 0.97 from the past three years suggests a recent decline following an initial increase in this ratio. The asset turnover ratio reflects how effectively a company is using its assets to generate sales. Therefore, a drop in this ratio can signify reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand for the company's products or services. This shift in Etsy's asset turnover underlines the need for the company to reassess its operational strategies to optimize asset usage and boost sales.

Conclusion: Etsy as a Potential Value Trap

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, Etsy's low Altman Z-score and declining operational efficiency indicators suggest that it could be a potential value trap. Investors should conduct thorough due diligence before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the Walter Schloss Screen.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.