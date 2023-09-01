Is Hawaiian Electric Industries a Value Trap? A Comprehensive Analysis

Unpacking the Risks and Potential Rewards of Investing in HE

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are constantly on the lookout for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (

HE, Financial), with its current price of $10.05 and a fair valuation of $50.35 according to its GF Value, appears to be one such stock. Despite recording a loss of 15.3% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 72%, it might seem like an attractive opportunity at first glance.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1695083253569945600.png

The Importance of Deep Analysis

However, before making an investment decision, it's crucial to consider an in-depth analysis of the company. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Hawaiian Electric Industries should not be ignored. These risks are reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.91, suggesting that Hawaiian Electric Industries, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity highlights the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-Score

The Altman Z-score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

A Closer Look at Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries is the parent company of three Hawaii-based regulated utilities and Hawaii's American Savings Bank. The utilities provide electricity on the five islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Molokai, and Lanai. Nearly 40% of electricity in its service territory comes from renewable energy, with the state setting a goal of 100% by 2045. Despite its promising operations, the stock's low Altman Z-score suggests potential financial distress.

1695083270871449600.png

Conclusion: A Potential Value Trap

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, Hawaiian Electric Industries' low Altman Z-score suggests potential financial distress, making it a potential value trap. This underlines the importance of thorough financial analysis and due diligence before making investment decisions. GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the Walter Schloss Screen.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.