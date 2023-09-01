Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Recruiter.Com Group Inc ( RCRT, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at $1.89, recorded a loss of 11.25% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 27.64%. The stock's fair valuation is $9.87, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

Investment Risks

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Recruiter.Com Group Inc ( RCRT, Financial) should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Piotroski F-score of 2, and Altman Z-score of -9.95. These indicators suggest that Recruiter.Com Group, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Piotroski F-score and Altman Z-score

The Piotroski F-score, created by accounting professor Joseph Piotroski, is a tool used to assess the strength of a company's financial health. The score is based on nine criteria that fall into three categories: profitability, leverage/liquidity/ source of funds, and operating efficiency. The overall score ranges from 0 to 9, with higher scores indicating healthier financials. Recruiter.Com Group's current Piotroski F-Score, however, falls in the lower end of this spectrum, indicating potential red flags for investors.

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Overview

Recruiter.Com Group Inc is a hiring platform for the network of recruiters. The company empowers businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. The Recruiter.com network of over 28,000 small and independent recruiters utilize a web platform, complete with AI-driven job matching, to recruit talent faster. Its Recruiters On Demand provides businesses of all sizes access to virtual recruiters specialized by vertical industries to source, engage, and hire talent on an as-needed basis.

Analysis of Recruiter.Com Group's Profitability

Firstly, let's address profitability. One significant component of the F-Score is a positive return on assets (ROA). A closer look at Recruiter.Com Group's ROA reveals a worrying trend of negative returns. This indicates the company's inability to generate profit from its assets - a fundamental concern for any investor.

Leverage, Liquidity and Source of Funds: A Worrying Trend

Assessing the aspect of leverage, liquidity, and sources of funds, Recruiter.Com Group demonstrates an alarming rise in its debt-to-total assets ratio over the past three years. The provided data shows 2021: 0.30; 2022: 0.20; 2023: 0.47, expressed as percentages. A higher debt ratio suggests that Recruiter.Com Group is increasingly financing its assets through debt, thereby escalating its financial risk. The Piotroski F-Score views this as a negative indicator, further cautioning investors about Recruiter.Com Group.

Operating Efficiency: A Darker Picture

Examining the data provided: 2021: 5.88; 2022: 14.83; 2023: 17.39, it becomes evident that Recruiter.Com Group has seen an increase in its Diluted Average Shares Outstanding over the past three years. This trend signals that the company has issued more shares. While issuing additional shares can provide immediate capital for the business, it can also lead to the dilution of existing shares' value. This dilution occurs because the earnings of the company now have to be divided among a larger pool of shares, which could decrease Earnings Per Share (EPS). Consequently, if the company's earnings don't grow at a pace that matches or exceeds this share increase, it could lead to a reduction in the value perceived by existing shareholders, potentially impacting their investment returns. Hence, while additional share issuance may provide necessary capital, it is important to monitor its impact on shareholder value carefully.

Conclusion

While the Piotroski F-score is not the only lens through which to view a potential investment, it is a robust and comprehensive tool for evaluating a company's financial health. Unfortunately for Recruiter.Com Group, its current score suggests potential troubles. Coupled with the company's low Altman Z-score and other concerning financial indicators, it becomes evident that despite its seemingly attractive valuation, Recruiter.Com Group might be a potential value trap. This highlights the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making. Investors should, therefore, exercise caution when considering this stock.

