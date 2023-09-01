Long-established in the Software industry, Fidelity National Information Services Inc ( FIS, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a decline of 1.9%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 3.17%. Fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Fidelity National Information Services Inc the GF Score of 64 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Snapshot of Fidelity National Information Services Inc's Business

Fidelity National Information Services Inc, with a market cap of $32.12 billion, operates in the software industry, providing core processing and ancillary services to banks. The company has expanded its business over time, acquiring Sungard in 2015 and Worldpay in 2019. These acquisitions have enabled FIS to provide record-keeping services to investment firms and payment processing services for merchants, holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. The company generates about a fourth of its revenue outside North America. With sales of $14.57 billion and an operating margin of 12.58%, FIS's business operations are diverse and expansive.

Financial Strength Analysis

Fidelity National Information Services Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company has an interest coverage ratio of 3.67, which positions it worse than 84.17% of 1554 companies in the Software industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. The company's Altman Z-Scoreis just -1.2, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.1 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Fidelity National Information Services Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. Lastly, Fidelity National Information Services Inc predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Conclusion

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights Fidelity National Information Services Inc's potential for underperformance. While the company has a rich history and a diverse business model, its financial health and growth prospects raise concerns about its ability to outperform in the future. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

